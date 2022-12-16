Is Nevermore Academy in Wednesday real?
Is Nevermore Academy real? Here's everything you need to know about where the boarding school was filmed.
Nevermore Academy is a key location in Netflix's Wednesday, with the gothic building home to all the outcast students who are boarding there. But is it a real place?
In episode one of Wednesday, the titular character (played by Jenna Ortega) is sent to her parents' former boarding school after being expelled from other "normal" schools in the area, most notably for putting piranhas in the school swimming pool to get revenge on some bullies.
As a result, a lot of the series takes place within the grounds of Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday Addams (reluctantly) befriends some of the students there and frequently butts heads with the principal, Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie).
Was Nevermore Academy filmed on location, or was it a specifically built set? Here's everything you need to know about the show's boarding school.
Is Nevermore Academy real?
If you were hoping to take a trip to visit the real Nevermore Academy, you're in luck, because the boarding school was filmed on location at Cantacuzino Castle, in the Romanian mountain town of Bușteni.
According to the official website for the castle, it "was built and inaugurated in 1911 at the wish of Prince Gheorghe Grigore Cantacuzino (also known as “the Nabob”-prime minister of Romania between 1899-1900 and 1904-1907)".
In addition to this, it has a "strong romantic ambiance" and the website notes that the castle has stained glasses, stucco marble, cantilevers, exposed painted ceilings, wooden, stone, and forged iron handrails, which really gives it that gothic feel that's perfect for the boarding school.
Some of what we saw was supplemented by CGI and visual effects to fit the show's aesthetic though, and the interior of Larissa Weems’ office was shot at the historic Monteoru House in Bucharest, so other factors helped bring Nevermore to life.
But the exterior shots and overall vibe of the boarding school are all thanks to Cantacuzino Castle, making it the main filming location.
Does Nevermore Academy have a website?
Although you can't actually enroll in Nevermore Academy, the fictional boarding school does have an "official" website which is a nice Easter Egg for fans of Wednesday.
Set up to look like a school website, it features a message from the principal, a notable alumni section including Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Cousin Itt, and of course, Edgar Allen Poe, who the school is named in honor of.
There are also sections about each of the students and some of the activities there, giving fans a nice refresher about what happened in the series.
More from Netflix's Wednesday
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes, reviews and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story, Stranger Things and Black Mirror but she is also partial to a quiz show or a bit of Say Yes to the Dress!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.