Is RHONJ on pause? Real Housewives fans react to those rumors

The big finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 is coming up on Tuesday, May 23, which will be focused on the much-awaited (and hair-raising—literally) nuptials between Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas. But before the end has even arrived, the future of the long-running Real Housewives franchise is in question.

Several sources told Page Six (opens in new tab) that after a tense season that culminated in the May 16 episode with the reveal that Teresa had secretly gone to her brother Joe Gorga about rumored infidelity from his wife Melissa—leading to a massive fight between the family members while at Dolores Catania's speakeasy-themed party—Giudice and her sister-in-law have become officially estranged.

In Tuesday night's episode, viewers see Melissa and Joe ultimately decide that they would not be attending Louie and Teresa's wedding, an event chronicled in the upcoming Teresa Gets Married special episode, which will air on May 23. (A three-part reunion will kick off the following week on May 30, with the second and third parts to follow on the subsequent Tuesdays.)

"How can I go and celebrate someone else's marriage when they are the people that are constantly trying to destroy mine?" Melissa can be seen telling Dolores over the phone the day after the siblings' big blowout the night before.

Naturally, that complicates production on the Bravo series, on which Teresa Giudice has been an original cast member since 2009, with Melissa Gorga joining the show in the third season. According to the outlet, producers don't know how to proceed due to the familial estrangement and so far no one has been offered a contract, or been fired, for next season.

There is also no set date yet for filming to begin on The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14, and sources reportedly told Page Six that production might even get pushed back all the way to 2024.

Is RHONJ on pause? Fans react to those rumors

So what do RHONJ viewers think of the news? Naturally, some folks have divided themselves into Team Teresa and Team Melissa camps, but others are actually happy at the "pause" news and believe that a cast shake-up will improve the franchise overall. Here's what fans are saying on social media:

Put RHONJ ON PAUSE. Remove Melissa, Remove Jackie, add new blood. I’m tired of the crap, it’s unbearable #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/gsDCxFZR5FMay 17, 2023 See more

“#RHONJ has been put on pause” pic.twitter.com/wCmR2xKFIfMay 16, 2023 See more

RHONJ has been on a summer filming cycle for too long anyway, we can handle a pause y’allMay 17, 2023 See more

You know who’s never been put on pause, had a show waiting for her while in jail and had a whole season based off of her wedding? #RHONJ https://t.co/dMywngYqreMay 16, 2023 See more

Looks like production for #rhonj is on pause. They're going to do a slight cast overhaul. Thank the reality TV Gods. This season was abysmal.May 13, 2023 See more

Filming for season 14 put on pause....that better mean the Gorga's are getting fired! They're not needed! Cast a new wife who's real, shows her life and won't pretend to be perfect!#RHONJMay 17, 2023 See more

Not #RHONJ got put on pause!!!!May 17, 2023 See more

#RHONJ being “put on pause” amid either Teresa or Melissa sounds so fishy to me 😭🤣 like okay….they are not even supposed to start filming till Fall and it’s not even summer yet 😩 so ofc these rapid rumors would start coming pic.twitter.com/qyIP6PZ9tLMay 17, 2023 See more

#RHONJ being on a pause means the floaters and dead weight gotta go:MelissaRachelJackieDemote DoloresMay 17, 2023 See more

Danielle needs to be benched. Put on permanent pause. Her theatrics didn't land. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/ir8skHrpeYMay 17, 2023 See more

I read #RHONJ is on pause until casting decisions can be sorted, allegedly filming won’t resume until Fall 2023. Maybe #Bravo #NBC producers could look at Margaret Joseph’s as one big problem, with her latest attack on Dolores’s partner Paulie’s marriage. Tiresome.😩#TeamTeresa pic.twitter.com/BKDlyeYBobMay 13, 2023 See more

the first time they went on pause cuz teresa went to jail now they’re going on pause until melissa feels like being in the same room as teresatan… rhonj =rhoMG it’s true omg pic.twitter.com/V726f4GhAOMay 16, 2023 See more

Well why I think we know why Melissa hates Teresa so much and probably planted a story to Page Six about #RHONJ being on pause after this season…May 17, 2023 See more