It's the day after Thanksgiving and you're back from an early morning shopping trip for all of the bountiful Black Friday deals everywhere. If you're sitting down to tune into your favorite soaps, you might be wondering if they're on. So, is The Bold and the Beautiful on today, November 24? Here's what you need to know.

The Bold and the Beautiful will not be on Friday, November 24. The same can be said for The Young and the Restless and General Hospital.

The soaps, which air on ABC and CBS, will be pre-empted for a full schedule of college football games that air from morning to night starting Thanksgiving Day and carrying all the way through the holiday weekend.

There was no new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on Thanksgiving Day; instead a repeat episode aired in the normal time slot. This was also the case for The Young and the Restless. General Hospital aired a special Thanksgiving episode.

Thankfully, we'll be back to new episodes beginning Monday, November 27.

On Wednesday, The Bold and the Beautiful had a special episode dedicated to the romance between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Things have been busy in the world of The Bold and the Beautiful lately. This Thanksgiving, there's a heavy air around Forrester Creations due to Eric's (John McCook) failing health and the constant threat from Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

This past week, Zende Forrester (Delon De Metz) accused Ridge of playing favorites with his son RJ (Joshua Hoffman), calling RJ's work with Eric during the fashion showdown "nepotism."

On a happier note, RJ and Luna's (Lisa Yamada) relationship is going strong as the new couple had dinner with RJ's sister Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan). Finn has been pulling double duty, trying to help Luna's mother, Poppy (Romy Park), rebuild her relationship with his mother Li (Naomi Matsuda).

As the holidays approach, we know that things will be heating up on The Bold and the Beautiful. Stay tuned for all of the drama yet to come!