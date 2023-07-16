Is there a Gavin & Stacey reunion on the cards? Joanna Page tells all
Actor Joanna Page has opened up about how 'lovely' it would be to work on Gavin & Stacey again
Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page has opened up about whether there will be a Gavin & Stacey reunion in the future.
The actor teased the prospect of another instalment of the BBC show in a recent interview, saying that "it would be so lovely" to work on the show again.
Gavin & Stacey was last aired during a Christmas special back in 2019. The episode saw show veteran Nessa proposing to Smithy, leaving the show on a cliffhanger.
Joanna Page hinted that another special might be on the horizon.
“[A reunion] would be so lovely,” she told The Sun. “When we all first started it was like an instant family. We’re all still constantly in touch with each other, my gosh we send each other so many messages.
“We struggle to even make time for our own families. But then I agree, we have got to find out what Smithy says to Nessa."
Joanna also discussed what it's been like to work with her on-screen in-laws during a new travel project.
The actor collaborated with fellow Gavin & Stacey co-stars Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb for a new travel show that sees the pair journey from Barry to Billericay, with Joanna providing the voiceover.
“Alison and Larry have just done a show where they're going from Barry to Billericay and I’ve done the voiceover and I found it really difficult to voice because I was watching them and I kept missing my cue,” she told The Sun.
“I was going ‘look at them, they're like my mum and dad. I couldn't take it seriously because I was smiling and laughing.”
Joanna's comments coincide with James Corden's return to the UK after his stint on The Late Late Show - watch this space!
Gavin & Stacey is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
