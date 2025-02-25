ITV renews Unforgotten for another season — and there is a special twist

It has been announced today - Tuesday, February 25 - that ITV's hit crime drama, Unforgotten, has been renewed for a seventh series following the huge success of Unforgotten season 6.

The latest series saw Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar return as Jess and Sunny for another baffling cold case - this time focusing on human remains discovered on Whitney Marsh.

With Dr Leanne Balcombe’s expert analysis of the human spine found, it was evident the remains were relatively recent. With this knowledge, Jess and Sunny began to search the area, believing other body parts may not be too far away - but soon the case turned out to be more complex than they could have imagined, weaving the lives of characters from all walks of life.

Unforgotten season 6 ending aired last night and left fans stunned as an unexpected character was revealed to be the one who killed Gerrard Cooper. But, thankfully, this isn't the last we have seen of Jess and Sunny as they will be back for a new series as production for season 7 gets underway.

Jess and Sunny will be back for more crime fighting in series 7. (Image credit: ITV)

The news follows the huge success of series 6, which saw episode one peak at 7.4 million viewers making it the second-highest-performing drama of the last year - and the announcement had a very special twist as Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar announced the drama's recommission themselves.

The pair told fans the exciting news via social media, unveiling a script for series seven along with a message thanking them for their support. You can watch the clip below...

Series creator and Executive Producer Chris Lang, who will write the seventh series said: "I am so delighted to have been asked to create another series of Unforgotten, and given the opportunity once again to follow Sunny, Jess and their brilliant team, as they attempt to crack another cold case.

"Unforgotten is a drama that has always asked its audience to lean in, concentrate, and engage with complex ideas, plots and themes, and we are profoundly grateful that such a large and loyal audience continues to enjoy doing exactly that. Roll on series 7!"

All episodes of Unforgotten seasons 1-6 are available to stream on ITVX now.