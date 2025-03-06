I've fallen in love with this Netflix comedy - here's why it's worth so much more than its 77% RT rating

Netflix comedy Running Point is my new favorite show - and it seems I'm not the only one who loves Kate Hudson's latest series because not only is it currently topping the Netflix charts in both the US and the UK, but it has also been just renewed for a second season.

The sitcom sees Kate Hudson return to her comedy roots as Isla Gordon, the only heiress of a wealthy family who beats out her brothers to become the president of a basketball team called the Los Angeles Waves.

But don't worry if you aren't a diehard basketball fan... I'm definitely not and still loved the series, basketball is just a backdrop to the show, not the main focus by any means.

There are ten episodes to enjoy, but while that sounds like quite a lot for a new comedy, each one is just half an hour long, making this perfect binge-worthy TV.

Kate Hudson in Netflix's Running Point. (Image credit: Netflix)

The series is scoring a respectable 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes at the moment, but I think it is worth so much more. The cast is great, they all gel together brilliantly, while the comedy is actually funny, not just amusing, but properly funny.

There are also some heart-warming moments in there, too. In between the comedy that comes from Isla making her way in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports, there are also some surprisingly emotional moments that will have you rooting for the dysfunctional Gordon siblings.

The series has met rave reviews from Netflix viewers, and with a second season now on the way, we have plenty more basketball-based drama to come. Kate Hudson made the announcement on her social media, telling her followers: “A good basketball team owner knows when to listen to the fans. So we hear you, and so did Netflix.

"Running Point is officially coming back for Season 2! Thank you so much, everyone who watched the show so far. I’m just beyond thrilled because you’re really the reason why we’re able to come back and do another season. So thank you, and we’ll see you next season."

All ten episodes of Running Point are available worldwide on Netflix now.