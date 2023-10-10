I've spent 1000s of hours using my projector, but Prime Day deals mean it's time for an upgrade

If you come around to movie night at my house, you won't find a TV but a projector — since picking up the Nebula by Anker Prizm II model in 2019 I've transformed into an aficionado for this way of watching movies and TV shows and I refuse to go back.

Projectors give you such a huge amount of viewing room that I now have to squint to see TVs; plus, the fact that you position them in the center of your room means that you get truly room-filling sound, instead of a tiny peep from one corner. The fact that you can easily pack them up when you don't need them also helps, given that I live in a studio flat.

Between all the movies and TV shows I check out for What to Watch, all the movie box sets I like to pick up for fun and the copious hours of video games I played in lockdown, I must have used the Prizm II for well over a thousand hours: I really like the little guy.

I thought I'd be happy using it until it broke, but Prime Day deals on projectors began on Tuesday, October 10 and now I'm getting seriously tempted to upgrade. Don't get me wrong, there's nothing wrong with my current Prizm II, but I can't deny the allure of a new, shiny gadget, especially one that's more portable or offers 4K viewing.

The biggest draw is the price cuts on many of the models available though; there are hundreds of pounds or dollars off some expensive picks. So in order to try and dissuade myself from spending more money on these projectors (after buying all these DVD box set deals) I'm going to write up some of my favorite, in case you're interested. Just note that I haven't actually used these (I wouldn't be considering buying them if I already owned them), but I did spend years covering tech before joining What to Watch, so I do know a thing or two about what to look for.

By the way, if you'd rather look for yourself, you can find Amazon US projector deals here and Amazon UK projector deals here.

US projector deals

Nebula by Anker Cosmos Laser 4K: was $1,999 , now $1,499 (save 25%)

This is an upgrade from the same brand I already use, and I had the money, it'd be straight in the basket. With 4K, Dolby Audio and built-in Android TV, I'd never need to buy another projector again. IT's one of the priciest options on the market, but you get what you pay for.

Anker Nebula Capsule II: was $529.98 , now $399.99 (save 25%)

I do like a little projector, that I can take to friends' houses or perch on precarious shelves in my flat. Yeah, it's only 720p and has a limited-power speaker, but I'm happy to make those sacrifices if I can take the speaker out and about.

Anker Nebula Cosmos: was $699.99 , now $449 (save 36%)

There are two Cosmos options available in this range, as this non-laser model has 1080p or 4K. I'd be happy with the former, as I rarely have the opportunity to stream 4K movies or play games at that resolution, but this Dolby Audio-touting 360-degree-audio powerhouse ticks the bill in every other way.

UK projector deals

Nebula by Anker Cosmos Laser 4K: was £1,799 , now £1,399 (save 22%)

It's expensive, but that just makes me want it more: this Laser 4K Dolby Audio powerhouse would suit my home cinema and even let me enjoy movies in an overcast afternoon outdoors. I just wish I could afford it!

Anker Nebula Capsule Max: was £449.99 , now £299.99 (save 33%)

Instead of a powerful super-projector, maybe I should opt to pick up a new projector that complements my current one. This portable device only hits 720p resolution but I'd be able to easily carry it in a backpack for when I need to take it somewhere else, and I do admittedly travel with my projector a bit!