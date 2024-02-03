Jeff Dunham's new 'I'm With Cupid' comedy special premieres on TV tonight

Looking for Valentine's-themed TV that isn't just rom-com reruns or bad date movies? Ventriloquist funnyman Jeff Dunham is back with his 12th stand-up comedy special, Jeff Dunham: I’m With Cupid, which will feature the comedian and his many puppet characters exploring all of the heart-testing hilarity of the modern dating scene.

Dunham is known for utilizing puppets through his stand-up shows, with recurring characters like the retired and grumpy Walter, the beer-drinking redneck Bubba, the hyperactive, crazy-cute Peanut and José, a talking, sombrero-wearing jalapeño pepper on a stick. For his latest special, which was filmed at the Straz Center in Tampa, Florida, the comic will be introducing a new character inspired by the Greek god of love to ruminate on all things romance and relationships.

Like several of Dunham's previous specials, including Arguing with Myself, Spark of Insanity, Controlled Chaos and All Over the Map, among others, Jeff Dunham: I’m With Cupid will air on Comedy Central. You can tune into the all-new, one-hour comedy special on Saturday, February 3 at 8pm Eastern on the cable network, which is available on most traditional cable TV providers.

If you’re a cord-cutter or don’t have cable, you can watch Jeff Dunham: I'm With Cupid by checking out Comedy Central on a live TV streaming service like Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

During a recent appearance on WPRI 12's The Rhode Show, Dunham joked that if you hate Valentine's Day, you're really going to hate this newest special, which will be "stupid, goofy fun." And speaking of V-Day, Dunham showered some love on his famous puppet characters, like Walter, who accompanied him during the interview: "My 15 minutes of fame that has lasted so long, it's not because of the ventriloquism or because I'm a decent ventriloquist, it's because, like you say, [the viewers] love the characters."

And, of course, Walter had to put in his two cents on the special, quipping that the new stand-up routine was shot in Florida "because there's enough old folks in Florida to agree that love just never works out."

Check out the official trailer for Jeff Dunham: I’m With Cupid ahead of tonight's premiere: