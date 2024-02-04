Jennifer Lopez danced her wig off during last night's SNL and fans are praising her dedication

By Christina Izzo
published

That Jennifer Lopez SNL performance proved the show must go on

Jennifer Lopez SNL performance, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1855 -- Pictured: Musical guest Jennifer Lopez performs “Can’t Get Enough"
(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

If you needed even more proof that Jennifer Lopez is one of Hollywood's most consummate entertainers, she doubled down on her performing bonafides while appearing on Saturday Night Live season 49 as this week's musical guest. (In case you missed it, you can tune into this week's episode with a Peacock subscription.) 

J.Lo took to the stage at Studio 8H for live performances of two tracks off her upcoming ninth studio album, This Is Me...Now, which is due out on February 16 alongside an accompanying "visual album," This Is Me...Now: A Love Story. The second performance, a bloom-sprinkled rendition of the album's title ballad, went off without a hitch, but it was during her first of the night—a high-energy, high-kicking delivery of her new song "Can't Get Enough" with Latto and Redman, both of whom joined Lopez onstage—that the singer-actress suffered a little on-air hair malfunction.

In the midst of the number's vigorous choreography, SNL viewers could see one of Lopez's hair extensions coming loose on her head, but rather than let the beauty blunder slow her down, the 54-year-old pop star simply yanked the track from her scalp and didn't miss a beat.  

Fans were quick to comment on the moment over on social media, with many praising the performer's "the show must go on" mentality. "JLO ate up that performance," one Twitter user proclaimed. 

It was an ironic moment, especially as this week's SNL host, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, recently drummed up some controversy after a 2020 "Scam Goddess" podcast clip of the actress jokingly disparaging Lopez's music career resurfaced in the week leading up to their respective Saturday Night Live appearances. 

Last night's episode addressed the potential awkwardness of their match-up during a "Why'd You Say It?" sketch, where Ayo's character proclaimed: “It’s wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout or run your mouth on a podcast and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid,” she said. "But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

You can check out Lopez's performance of "Can't Get Enough" below, as well as see what fans are saying on Twitter about that lost extension moment. 

Fans react to that Jennifer Lopez SNL performance

Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 


When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere. 