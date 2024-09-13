Jeremy Clarkson's new pub has great reviews (but not everyone is happy!)

Jeremy Clarkson's new pub, The Farmer's Dog, has received overwhelmingly positive reviews but predictably not everyone is happy.

The Farmer's Dog is expected to feature a lot in Clarkson's Farm season 4, the upcoming new series of his hit Prime Video show, and it is located just nine miles away from his Diddly Squat Farm.

He invested in the pub after being thwarted by officials in his plans to open a restaurant at the farm.

A post shared by The Farmer’s Dog (@thefarmersdogpub) A photo posted by on

And Jeremy's pub, located in Asthall near Burford, has certainly had a lot of warm reviews via Trip Advisor, with an average overall rating of four stars.

However, there were complaints about the fact that you apparently have to pay £2 to park in a field — although one reviewer explained this was to park in the overflow car park with the money going to the farmer who owned it. There were also grumblings about the size of the "horrendous" queues and "overpriced" drinks. Actually, even some of the positive reviewers commented on the long queues, suggesting if you do try the pub you might have a wait.

One customer commented enjoying the fact that Jeremy’s mate James May is barred along with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Clarkson has banned May from the pub but it seems Hammond is allowed in (Image credit: Prime Video)

Others were full of praise for the pub itself, its location and the quality of the food. "Great pub by Jeremy," wrote one happy customer. "Food was amazing, drinks are amazing, staff are super friendly too". Another wrote: "Excellent pub with glorious views across West Oxfordshire."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another wrote: "Once in, the carvery lunch was sublime. Portions were great, everything tasted fantastic…"

Clarkson now has more time to focus on his pub and farm following the end of his Prime Video hit The Grand Tour.

He penned a piece in The Sunday Times about his decision to buy a pub, writing: "As one friend put it: 'Owning a pub these days is even more daft than owning a farm. What's next? You buying a cinema?' But there's something inside a man that causes him to think, when he has the means, it'd be nice to buy the village boozer."

Time will tell how wise the decision was. The Grand Tour: One for the Road is available to watch now.