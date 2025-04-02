Clarkson's Farm series 4 release date finally revealed — and it's not long to wait!
Jeremy Clarkson is back, but obviously nothing goes to plan
Clarkson's Farm season 4 will arrive in May, Prime Video has finally confirmed.
The first four episodes of the Jeremy Clarkson smash hit will land on Prime Video on May 23. Then two additional episodes will be released a week later on May 30, followed by the final two on June 6. And the show has also given us some first look pictures.
We know Jeremy has been busy, including opening a pub called The Farmer's Dog.
Teasing the new series, the makers say: "After rounding off series three with the Diddly Squat gang toasting a tumultuous year, we return a few months later to find life on the farm has changed. Kaleb is on a nationwide tour, Lisa is working on a new product line, and Jeremy is left to run the farm alone. In Kaleb's absence, Jeremy must keep Diddly on track and comes up with an idea.
"Thwarted in his attempts to open a Farm to Fork restaurant, Jeremy plans to reignite that vision and get back in the council’s good books by drawing crowds away from the farm shop. All he needs to do is buy a pub.
"However, the road to becoming a pub landlord isn’t straightforward either. Jeremy faces obstacles including derelict buildings, red tape and a picnic site with a colourful past. Cheerful Charlie lends a hand, but even he isn’t prepared for the challenges that arise once Jeremy finds his perfect pub.
"Back at Diddly Squat, the Lamborghini tractor is showing its age, and there’s a menagerie of livestock to manage — from a big new bull, a very little pig, to high-tech goats. Mother nature conspires to make this one of the toughest years ever for British farmers. But when the whole gang pulls together, anything is possible."
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Clarkson's Farm has been a monster hit for Prime Video. Series 4 will begin on May 30.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Caught episode 4 recap: who is the mystery man in Martina's hotel room?
I'm disappointed that The Studio episode 3's Alphabet City isn't a real movie, but here are 3 things you should stream instead