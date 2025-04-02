Clarkson's Farm series 4 release date finally revealed — and it's not long to wait!

Clarkson's Farm season 4 will arrive in May, Prime Video has finally confirmed.

The first four episodes of the Jeremy Clarkson smash hit will land on Prime Video on May 23. Then two additional episodes will be released a week later on May 30, followed by the final two on June 6. And the show has also given us some first look pictures.

Jeremy Clarkson serving a beer at his pub (Image credit: Prime Video)

We know Jeremy has been busy, including opening a pub called The Farmer's Dog.

Teasing the new series, the makers say: "After rounding off series three with the Diddly Squat gang toasting a tumultuous year, we return a few months later to find life on the farm has changed. Kaleb is on a nationwide tour, Lisa is working on a new product line, and Jeremy is left to run the farm alone. In Kaleb's absence, Jeremy must keep Diddly on track and comes up with an idea.

"Thwarted in his attempts to open a Farm to Fork restaurant, Jeremy plans to reignite that vision and get back in the council’s good books by drawing crowds away from the farm shop. All he needs to do is buy a pub.

"However, the road to becoming a pub landlord isn’t straightforward either. Jeremy faces obstacles including derelict buildings, red tape and a picnic site with a colourful past. Cheerful Charlie lends a hand, but even he isn’t prepared for the challenges that arise once Jeremy finds his perfect pub.

"Back at Diddly Squat, the Lamborghini tractor is showing its age, and there’s a menagerie of livestock to manage — from a big new bull, a very little pig, to high-tech goats. Mother nature conspires to make this one of the toughest years ever for British farmers. But when the whole gang pulls together, anything is possible."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gerald and Kaleb share a laugh (Image credit: Prime Video)

Clarkson's Farm has been a monster hit for Prime Video. Series 4 will begin on May 30.