‘Jungle Cruise’ trailer takes Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt on a wild ride

Remember the Jungle Cruise ride in Disney World, where you get on a rickety looking boat and head down a faux Amazon River and spot hippos, crocodiles and more? Well Disney’s Jungle Cruise movie is ramping things up a bit from the ride that inspired it.

A new Jungle Cruise trailer has just been released, showing Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt heading down river in search of a legendary tree that is said to have incredible healing powers. Of course, in addition to the indigenous people, waterfalls, dangerous animals and enemy adventurers, there is likely a curse protecting the tree as well.

Joining Johnson and Blunt on the adventure are Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemmons, Edgar Ramirez, Sulem Calderon and Paul Giamatti. Juame Collet-Sera (Run All Night, The Shallows) is directing.

Disney is probably hoping that it can have similar success with Jungle Cruise like it did with another adaptation of one of its popular attractions, The Pirates of the Caribbean. With Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow leading the way, an entire franchise was launched from a 10 minute boat ride looking at animatronic pirates.

Jungle Cruise was originally slated for a 2020 summer release, but of course that didn’t happen. Now, the studio is planning a theatrical release as well as offering Jungle Cruise to Disney Plus subscribers at home for $30 on July 30 via Disney Plus Premier Access . It’s the same strategy the studio is using for Cruella , which opens May 28, as well as Black Widow on July 9. Time will tell how this release strategy pans out for the Mouse House.

Watch the trailer below.

