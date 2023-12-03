Kate Middleton makes a secret visit to Strictly Come Dancing with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Kate Middleton made a secret visit to the Strictly Come Dancing studios this weekend with her children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As a big fan of the show, it was an exciting visit for the Princess of Wales and her two children.

According to sources via The Sun, Charlotte and Louis were allowed to sit in the judges’ chairs and cast their judgment on dancers Katya Jones and Neil Jones. The family was also introduced to presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Prince Louis also reportedly tried on a small gold crown to mark the occasion. How sweet!

Kate was "really relaxed" and "all smiles" for the occasion.

A source revealed: “Kate and Charlotte are huge fans of Strictly so they were delighted to be invited.

“Kate took pictures of the children in the judges’ seats. She seemed really relaxed and was all smiles.

"She was polite, sweet and charming with everyone and made sure Louis didn’t get over-excited.

"There was a strict security lockdown on set and staff were told not to take any photos. The children were especially excited and got dressed up. They were thrilled to be on set and to meet their favourite celebrities.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The royals are all said to be huge fans of Strictly. Back in 2019, Prince William revealed that his wife Kate and his mother-in-law Carole Middleton are huge fans of the show, according to reporting from Hello!

The Prince of Wales said at the time, "I have watched the show [Strictly] a couple of times. Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it."

We're sure the royals were excited to see all the glitz and glamour Stictly has to offer up close!

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.

Strictly spin-off show, Strictly: It Takes Two 2023 airs every weeknight on BBC Two at 6.30 pm.

If you don't live in the UK or have missed the latest Strictly instalment, here's how you can watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 on TV or online from wherever you are in the world.