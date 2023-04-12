KellyAnne pulls off a game-changing scheme on The Challenge: World Championship

Players and fans alike are stunned by the "incredible gameplay" from KellyAnne, The Challenge: World Championship legend, this week on the Paramount Plus competition series.

"Tristan and I have had our backs against the wall the entire time," KellyAnne said at the top of Wednesday's episode. "What we need to do is to get the numbers to throw in teams that we need to get rid of. That's our only shot of making it to the final."

And she did exactly that, taking advantage of cracks forming in Team USA to knock out one of the titans of the franchise. Of the American rift, Sarah worried: "Tori and Danny are not getting along at all. I don't trust Ben and I don't trust Kaycee, USA is falling apart. I don't know if in the event that one of us gets nominated, that Team USA will save Team USA."

"If we can break down USA's alliance, the rest of us actually have a chance of being there at the end," KellyAnne reasoned.

During this week's challenge Tunnel Time—during which teammates had to race in the tunnels beneath a giant castle and locate country flags hidden throughout, each of which had a corresponding number that would then need to be used to solve an equation, the solutions of which would be the combination to unlock their partners who were chained up in the castle's moat—Kaz and Jordan ran out of time to solve the puzzle, sending the team straight into elimination. On the other end of the spectrum, Emily and Yes ended up being this week's victors.

"Jordan and Kaz are a huge force in this game. The house is ready to send in a huge team, and so are we," Yes said.

Worried about the splinters forming in Team USA and hoping to save her ex-fiancé Jordan from elimination, Tori tried to rally Bananas, Justine and the other USA players to come up with a strategy to throw in Darrell and Kiki. When she realized they didn't have the numbers to make that vote a majority, she sought out KellyAnne, hoping that she could pull her and Tristan on board with Team USA's plan.

However, KellyAnne had other plans. "I'm gonna put a big target on my back right now but I don't like feeling like I have no options," she told Kaycee. "Bananas and Tori think that they can work with me, which is really sweet...but they can't because they didn't work with me earlier," she added in a confessional.

She then went to Darrell to relay Team USA's plan to him directly. "I crunched the numbers. We have to all work the same, there cannot be one burn vote here," KellyAnned strategized.

When it comes down to the house vote, Team USA stick to their plan of nominating Darrell/Kiki and Benja/Jody. However, KellyAnne rallied the rest of the house to put in two USA teams and win the majority: Bananas/Justine and Sarah/Theo.

"I can definitely respect good gameplay but this is literally my worst nightmare," Tori said of the blindside.

At elimination, Yes and Emily decide to throw Bananas and Justine in to go against Jordan and Kaz, ensuring that one major team would be sent packing this week. And after a minor mistake ends up being their downfall, Justine and Bananas are eliminated.

"It's a huge hit for Team USA," Tori worried.

Fans react to KellyAnne's The Challenge strategy:

Go KellyAnne 👏🏽👏🏽 probably the best game move I've seen for a while in The Challenge. #TheChallengeWorldChampionship I haven't got to the elimination yet; I just really hope is not Kaz & Jordan going home 😫April 12, 2023 See more

KellyAnne weaponizing Darrell to outplay Bananas and Tori was peak euphoria. Who’s spiraling now? I just know Evelyn is somewhere laughing her ass off #TheChallengeWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/WSm1P1eNziApril 12, 2023 See more

She sat down with the President of Paramount + and said 'I want to make history' and that's what this is. #TheChallengeWorldChamp #TheChallengeWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/WroZDD0yIhApril 12, 2023 See more

Currently Watching the 7th installment of The Challenge: World Championship, I enjoy seeing Kelly Ann's plan coming through so well. This girl deserves it. The great EV use to say people underestimate this girl. #KellyAnn #TheChallengeWorldChampionship #KellyAnnAndTristianApril 12, 2023 See more

@JustJem24 I know you said you weren't looking forward to The Challenge World Championships, but it's really getting good. Kelly-Anne just went against the grain and flipped the way the game has been played the last ten seasons.April 12, 2023 See more

Just watched it. It was Kelly Ann and it was marvelous. Top 5 episodes of the challenge of all time. Incredible gameplay.April 12, 2023 See more

Players like KellyAnn make the challenge what it is. Tori thought she rallied the votes for her plan and KellyAnn said not on my watch and flipped the votes. #TheChallengeWorldChampionshipApril 12, 2023 See more

kelly anne is good at the challenge fr she just gets so mad which honestly that would be me #TheChallengeWorldChampionshipApril 12, 2023 See more

Kind of poetic that Bananas’ history with KellyAnne is the exact reason he went home. Shoutout to this queen #TheChallengeWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/zMSIPO3TPzApril 12, 2023 See more

Queen KellyAnne said no thx don’t wanna work w y’all 💙 #TheChallengeWorldChampionshipApril 12, 2023 See more