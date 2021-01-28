Kenan Thompson makes his return to sitcoms in NBC's 'Kenan'

Kenan Thompson is the longest-running cast member of NBC’s sketch comedy series SNL. After carrying the series on his back years, he is set to make his return to sitcoms in Kenan, a single-camera comedy series. The first episode of Kenan will air on NBC next month. The show follows a widowed dad, Kenan, who is juggling a high-profile job as the host of an Atlanta morning show and raising his two girls.

The Primetime Emmy award winner first began his acting career in the early ‘90s. He earned fame as an original cast member of Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy series All That. Kenan will not be Thompson’s first go at sitcom either. He starred in Kenan & Kel with All That co-star Kel Mitchell. The two are most known for their movie Good Burger, a film based on their comedy sketches on All That. Kenan Thompson is also known for his roles in The Mighty Ducks and 2004’s Fat Albert live-action adaption. He's had an immensely successful career and now adds his new sitcom Kenan to his already lengthy resume.

Kenan will center on familial relationships as the titular character tries to reclaim his life after his wife’s death. Young up and coming actresses Dani Lane and Dannah Lane star alongside Thompson as his daughters Aubrey and Birdie. He struggles to balance parenting them as a single dad and hosting his show, which leads him to reluctantly accepting help from his father-in-law.

The third time has been the charm for this series, which was been pushed back a couple of times before finally getting its NBC debut set for February 16th. Thompson had initially made a deal with Universal Television in late 2018, with plans for his comedy to air in 2019. Chris Rock had joined as a director and executive producer back in January 2019, before dropping out later. The series received a name change, going from The Kenan Show in May 2019 to now Kenan. The saga for Thompson’s single-dad comedy may have been a little bumpy, but hopefully, it’s smooth sailing for the series once it finally premieres on NBC.