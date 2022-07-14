Kris Marshall teases 'unique' Death in Paradise spin-off series

Kris Marshall has teased the newly-announced Death in Paradise spin-off, Beyond Paradise!

Beyond Paradise was first announced last month, and we already know that it will center on one of Death in Paradise's former leading men, DI Humphrey Goodman (played by Sanditon star, Kris Marshall).

In the spin-off, we'll be seeing what Humphrey got up to after he left the island of Saint Marie and returned to the UK, and Kris Marshall has now teased what we can expect from the new show.

Speaking to Digital Spy (opens in new tab), Kris said that the show will be exactly what the fans will be hoping for, but that it will have its own 'unique' feel. He explained that the show will: "follow on [from] Humphrey and Martha's storyline, from when he left Death in Paradise and Saint-Marie, and their rural life back in rural England, adding "Of course, being Humphrey, he's brilliant but you know... he's a slightly odd gentleman."

He continued: "I can't really say much about what happens, but what it is about the scripts that I really love, Tony Jordan's done a beautiful job on the two or three scripts I've seen. It's exactly what you hope for in terms of if you're a fan of Death in Paradise. Obviously, it's not in the Caribbean, but it's in its own paradise. It's got its own new twist on it.

"What's really lovely is everything about the new scripts are brand new, and yet they sort of remain... it's a juxtaposition really of having what you're used to and what we really love about Death in Paradise, but having a new spin on it. I think it's really unique and like a comfy blanket as well. I think it's going to be, I hope Death in Paradise fans are going to take to it straight away", he said.

Kris also explained that filming on the new series is set to get underway 'imminently', adding: "we've got most of the main cast but we're sort of casting some of the supporting roles."

Beyond Paradise is a six-part series coming to BBC One and BritBox at some point next year. The main Death in Paradise series continues Death in Paradise season 12, which is expected to air in January 2023.