Lee Mack reveals Not Going Out is taking a break — here's why

Not Going Out is not going anywhere, but it is taking a break!

Not Going Out is taking a year-long break according to star and writer Lee Mack, who has been part of the beloved sitcom since it started in 2006.

The series sees Lee Mack starring as a self-titled character, alongside Beyond Paradise star Sally Bretton, who plays his girlfriend Lucy. Lee is described as a "man unburdened by ambition or drive", and it's full of the comedian's trademark one-liners.

For the past few years, it's been a staple on the BBC and has won a Rose d'Or and RTS Award, but Lee Mack has confirmed it won't be returning in 2024.

Speaking to The Sun about his upcoming projects, Lee said: "More The 1% Club, more Would I Lie to You? and, for the first year in a long time, I won’t be doing Not Going Out.

It's not all bad news though, because Lee reassured fans: "If we do bring it back, we’re looking at early 2025."

So there's still a potential to see a Not Going Out season 14, but it won't be this year, which might come as a disappointment to some fans. But, Lee went on to explain that the decision was out of his hands.

He said: “We’re talking about it now. I’d love to do more, I love doing it, it’s great fun, I love the cast but it’s not always my decision, these things. I just wait for someone to say, ‘There’s a bag of money, get on with it'."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Not Going Out Christmas 2023 special was a milestone episode. (Image credit: BBC)

Not Going Out has reached the 100th episode, following in the footsteps of other huge British comedy shows like Taskmaster, Live at the Apollo, and My Family, who have all comfortably surpassed their 100th episode and have become iconic comedy names.

The most recent episode of Lee Mack's sitcom was the Not Going Out 2023 Christmas special, marking this huge milestone. In the episode, Lee tried to throw the perfect Christmas celebration where absolutely nothing went wrong, but of course, it wasn't quite that simple.

The episode saw them inviting Wilfred, a lonely pensioner from a nearby care home, to join them for Christmas dinner, but they need to make sure Wilfred doesn't have a drop of alcohol or things might turn messy. Simple enough, right?

Not Going Out is available on demand via iPlayer.