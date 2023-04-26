Who is Lexi in RHONJ? Fans are very confused about her recent cameo

Margaret Josephs revealed that she had a new roommate: Lexi. RHONJ fans were treated to a look at what's been happening back in New Jersey whilst the housewives have been craic-ing it up in Ireland for a girls' trip-slash-Teresa Giudice's bachelorette. In this week's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13, Margaret's husband Joe Benigno was co-hosting a guys' night...with a little help from a familiar face.

On Wednesday's episode, Joe and Frank Catania threw a very relaxing get-together for The Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands at Margaret and Joe's house to test out some of the products in Frank's new business venture into the cannabis industry. (Note: it is legal to sell and use recreational marijuana in Catania's home state of New Jersey.) But it wasn't just the boys taking over the Benigno residence. Lexi Barbuto, Margaret's assistant and creative director was also making herself at home.

“Lexi and Nino are keeping Joe company back at home because recently they moved into the guesthouse,” the Caviar Dreams Tuna Fish Budget author shared during the episode. “Lexi got separated, so we said, ‘Move in with us!’”

Margaret continued: “When I was getting divorced from [my late ex-husband, Jan Josephs], Lexi was there to help me through it—every crying night. So, of course, I am standing right beside her when she’s going through her hardest time.”

“She’s my closest relationship next to my children and my husband, possibly my healthiest one," Marge says of Lexi. It's not the first look that fans have been granted into Margaret's extended personal world, given that her husband and her mother, Marge Sr., have been regular fixtures of the franchise. However, Lexi's cameo certainly raised questions from RHONJ viewers.

