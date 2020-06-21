Liverpool vs. Everton live stream: Watch this weekend's Premier League games

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Here it is — our first full weekend of Premier League play since the pause for the global pandemic. There are four games on the slate on Saturday, three more on Sunday, and a lone game on Monday.

The headline, of course, is that Liverpool — which is still sitting squarely atop the tables and will still be so no matter how the weekend ends up — is back on the pitch on Sunday.

Going into Saturday's games, Liverpool remained 22 points ahead of Manchester City, which beat Arsenal 3-0 on Wednesday in the second game back from the break. Assuming Liverpool wins on Sunday, the Reds could clinch the Premier League title the following day should Manchester City lose at home to Burnley. If Man City wins on Monday, Liverpool could clinch the title on Wednesday at home with a win against the visiting Crystal Palace.

Liverpool is just one team playing this weekend, though. Here's how the rest of the fixtures shake out. All times are Eastern

Saturday's Premier League games

Watford 1, Leicester 1 Brighton 2, Arsenal 1 Wolves 2, West Ham 0 Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0

Sunday's Premier League Games

Newcastle 3, Sheffield United 0

Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1

Everton 0, Liverpool 0

Monday's Premier League Game

Manchester City vs. Burnley, NBCSN, 3 p.m.

More: How to stream the rest of the 2020 Premier League season

Hulu Live YouTube TV Sling TV AT&T TV Now Fubo TV Philo frndly TV NBCSN x x x x x

At the bottom of the table, Bournemouth and Aston Villa each have a lot to play for this weekend, making up two of the three teams below the relegation line. (For those not used to the way things work, the bottom three teams at the end of the season will be sent down to a lower league, with three lower-league teams replacing them.)

Bournemouth plays Crystal Palace in Saturday's final game, and Aston Villa hosts Chelsea on Sunday.