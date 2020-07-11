How to stream the rest of the 2020 English Premier League soccer if you've cut the cord

The 2019-2020 Premier League season didn't go quite the way anyone hoped. Not the way Liverpool hoped — it's all but clinched the title but had to wait until the shutdown ended to make things official. And even then, their championship will certainly come with a COVID-shaped asterisk. And it hasn't gone the way any of the teams battling it out on the rest of the tables could have imagined.

And absolutely nobody would have predicted we'd see entire teams with "Black Lives Matter" in place of their names on their jerseys kneel before the match. (The refs participated in the gesture, too.)

Games got underway again on June 17. But there were no fans in the stands, no handshakes or hugs.

That doesn't make the games meaningless, though. Quite the contrary. We're in a new world in which nothing is certain and everything is subject to change.

But sport remains.

And so as we finish up a completely unconventional English Premier League season, here's a reminder on how you can watch just about ever game from the safety and security of your one home. (Or on your phone or wherever.)

How to stream English Premier League

English Premier League broadcasts in the U.S. exclusively on NBC Universal networks. Matches will be covered live on five networks; NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, Telemundo and Universo. While they won't cover every game played, these networks will have wide coverage, with over 40 games in just the first two months of play.

Games on Telemundo and Universo will be broadcast in Spanish, providing access to some of the sport's most passionate fans. Those games are also primarily simulcast on the other channels in English, so you can choose between the broadcasts.

The best way to select the perfect live streaming service as a proper EPL fan is finding one with a plan that includes all of these networks, and supports login to the NBC Sports app. Time to take a look at how the options stack up.

Fubo TV - including 4K sports

The cost: $55 a month after a one-week trial

$55 a month after a one-week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: NBC, CBS, Fox, and CW. Find your locals here .

NBC, CBS, Fox, and CW. Find your locals here . English Premier League on Fubo TV: Fubo covers the entire pitch, with NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, Telemundo and Universo. In past seasons, Fubo has also aired many Premier League matches in 4K!

Fubo TV began as a sports-focused live streaming TV service, and has maintained that passion even as it has broadened its appeal. Fubo TV is the most complete option for English Premier League among the live TV streaming services, with all of the NBC Sports group channels in the base package. Fubo also is the only streaming TV service offering live sports in 4K , and in past seasons that has included lots of Premier League 4K broadcasts.

More on Fubo TV:

See all Fubo TV channels

Fubo TV 4K streaming

Try Fubo TV

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $25 a month after your first month for $15

$25 a month after your first month for $15 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here . English Premier League on Sling TV: Sling Blue has your local NBC along with NBCSN

Sling TV gives CordCutters, and EPL fans, a shot at a good deal. They combine one of the lowest base prices among live streaming services with NBC and NBCSN to get a healthy dose of English Premier League without spending a ton. For just $5 more per month, you can add News Extra to get CNBC with access to even more EPL matches. Sling is flexible, with a wide variety of options and extra channel packs to add on. Sling TV is available on nearly every streaming device and smart TV, which is a big part of why it is the largest live TV streaming service right now

More on Sling TV:

See all Sling TV channels

How to subscribe to Sling TV

Try Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $45 a month after a one-week free trial

$45 a month after a one-week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . English Premier League on Hulu - Hulu with Live TV adds Telemundo along with NBC and NBCSN

Hulu and Hulu with Live TV has a unique value to offer CordCutters. They have a long list of live TV channels on the service, including NBC, NBCSN and Telemundo for those passionate about Premier League. However, beyond live sports, and entertainment channels, Hulu includes their full catalog of shows and original content like The Handmaid's Tale for the same low price as other services. If you already love Hulu's catch up service, adding Live TV feels like more of a bargain.

More on Hulu with Live TV:

See all Hulu channels

What's new on Hulu this month

Try Hulu With Live TV

PlayStation Vue - Access Plan

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch PlayStation Vue on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 3 and 4, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablets and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 3 and 4, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablets and web browsers Local channels on PlayStation Vue: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . English Premier League on PlayStation Vue: With NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and Telemundo, Vue has almost every live channel covering Premier League matches

PlayStation Vue may not require a PlayStation to use, but it can still be a great option for games in your favorite sports. When you pick the Access Plan, you get nearly every live channel that will be showing English Premier League in the 2019-2020 season. Playstation Vue also has a cable-like interface and experience, and offers tiered plans for those who want more channels.

More on PlayStation Vue:

See all PlayStation Vue channels and plans

How to subscribe to PlayStation Vue

Try PlayStation Vue

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . English Premier League on AT&T TV Now: AT&T Now has NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and Telemundo, giving subscribers plenty of soccer to enjoy

AT&T TV Now was called DirecTV Now until late summer 2019, when they renamed the service. It still has the same set of plans, with several that include HBO content in the base price. Premier League fans will find much to like on the basic Plus Plan, with NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and Telemundo to access the broadcast games.

More on AT&T TV Now:

See all AT&T TV Now channels and plans

How to sign up for AT&T TV Now

Try AT&T TV Now

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android

Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . English Premier League on YouTube TV: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and Telemundo are all available on YouTube TV, providing nearly everything a fan will want

YouTube TV make live streaming TV simple with one single plan. That plan is pretty stacked with the most popular channels, including a bunch of sports channels. That also includes NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and Telemundo, so English Premier League fans are sure to be satisfied. The service also offers premium channels to add on, and a long list of entertainment channels to watch between gamedays.

More on YouTube TV:

Try YouTube TV

Watch English Premier League on NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Gold is a streaming sports subscription service that doesn't require any cable subscription. Instead of a one-size-fits-all package, NBC Sports Gold offers subscription passes to individual sports, including Premier League Soccer along with PGA Tour, IndyCar, Motocross, and Olympic-style sports like skating and track & field.

For the biggest footy fans, NBC Sports Gold has two different Passes to choose from. The Matchday Pass has 140 exclusive live matches in the U.S., including a minimum guarantee of at least four matches per club for $40. You can upgrade to the Premier League Pass, with includes the same 140 exclusive live matches, then adds on-demand access to every match this season and unique highlight and analysis videos. With 380 matches available to you at almost any time, every day can be matchday.

Buy Premier League on NBC Sports Gold

Listen to English Premier League matches on SiriusXM

Real fans don't want to let a busy weekend get in the way of enjoying their favorite English Premier League action. You can take your favorite clubs on the go with you to soccer practice with SiriusXM . The service has live audio coverage of Premier League matches all season long.

The Sirius XM broadcast is on the same channel with coverage of other soccer leagues including MLS, Champions League, La Liga and more. They also have 24x7 soccer talk and analysis from some of the biggest names in the sport. It is available in your vehicle, or streaming to your mobile devices on channel SXM 157.

Get a free trial of SiriusXM

Watch English Premier League on NBC over the air

A good antenna can open a world of free TV stations for CordCutters, including English Premier League matches on NBC. You'll be able to watch six games over the first two months, with more to come. Once you hook up an antenna to your TV tuner, you can turn to your local NBC affiliate to see these matches. Also, if you want to use your antenna with a smartphone, tablet, or streaming device, you can consider buying an over-the-air streaming box.

English Premier League broadcast schedule

Here is the EPL broadcast schedule for August and September.