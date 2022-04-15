Lizzo to pull double duty as Saturday Night Live host and musical guest April 16

Lizzo is already a multi-hyphenate — musician, actress, reality TV show host — and she can now add Saturday Night Live host and musical guest to her resume, as Lizzo will take on both jobs for the all new April 16 episode of SNL.

This will be Lizzo’s second appearance on SNL as a musical guest (December 2019) but her first time as the host. Recently her new reality series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls premiered on Prime Video and just on April 14 she released a video for her new single "About Damn Time" (have to think it’s a good bet she’ll perform it on the show) and that her next album, Special, will be released on July 15.

Here is the promos that NBC has released for Lizzo’s SNL episode this weekend:

Pulling double duty as host and musical adds Lizzo to a fun SNL club. Just earlier this season we saw Billie Eilish take on both jobs, put throughout the sketch show’s 47 seasons the list of host/musical guests includes Paul Simon, Ray Charles, The Rolling Stones, Olivia Newton-John, Dolly Parton, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Drake, Lady Gaga, Donald Glover, Chance the Rapper and Nick Jonas. Entertainment Weekly has compiled a full list.

Lizzo caps three straight weeks of all new Saturday Night Live episodes. The show has not announced who will be hosting any episodes following Lizzo, so it’s unclear at this time if SNL will take a week or two off or be back with another new episode next week. Either way, the show may share the next host and musical guest during the episode.

Saturday Night Live can be watched live on NBC across the US, with the show airing at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT. It is also available to stream live for Peacock Premium subscribers. For anyone who misses the live broadcast (or stream), the episode will be available Sunday, April 17, on Hulu and Peacock.