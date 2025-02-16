CNN's new docuseries Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103 premieres tonight

On December 21, 1988, one of the worst terrorist attacks on the United States occurred: the bombing of Pan Am 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, an explosion that tragically killed 270 people, including all 259 passengers and crew on board the plane and 11 people on the ground. And tonight, a new CNN documentary series explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding the bombing, weaving personal insights and interviews from Lockerbie residents and family members of the passengers with first-hand analysis from investigators, intelligence officers and other key witnesses who have not spoken about the incident until now.

The "gripping and emotional" Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103 series "deftly tracks the complex web of theories that emerged during the global investigation that followed, and the unprecedented trial that played out on the world stage," per CNN. "Though a conviction was upheld in 2000, questions remain about those responsible for one of the most extreme terrorist acts on the United States in history."

“Viewers consistently look to CNN to tell the human stories behind world-shaking events,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development. “The Lockerbie bombing commanded the world’s attention at the time, and the questions that continue to haunt the family members of the victims endure still today. This series is a stirring combination of investigative and highly emotional storytelling that CNN Original Series has come to be known for.”

The first episode of the four-part doc premieres on Sunday, February 16 at 9pm Eastern Time, with the second installment to follow directly thereafter at 10pm ET. The remaining two episodes will follow next Sunday, February 23, beginning at 9pm ET.

To watch Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103, you'll need access to the CNN channel. The cable news network is available on most traditional cable TV providers, as well as live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. It will also be available on demand to pay-TV subscribers on CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps beginning Monday, February 17.

Check out the official trailer for Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103 above before tuning into the new docuseries tonight on CNN.