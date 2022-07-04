Loki fans unlock cryptic clues in quest for season 2 spoilers

Loki season 2 is upon us with eagle-eyed fans spotting cast and crew out and about in London, and it looks like we have a few surprises in store when it comes to the latest installment of the Marvel series.

Disney Plus subscribers everywhere are excited for Loki season 2 and the hype has only grown after fans have taken to social media to share some behind-the-scenes footage, including an Easter egg that links back to Eternals.

Pointing out some new posters on location, one depicts Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani, who played Bollywood star Kingo in Chloe Zhao's film, which suggests he could have a small role or at least be alluded to in the second season of the Marvel series.

In addition to this, the posters also show Zaniac, a lesser-known Marvel villain who has only appeared in Marvel comics so far, so if he were to star in season 2 this would be his first on-screen depiction.

i think they’re shooting loki by the noël theatre in london rn pic.twitter.com/dId6JUdKpxJuly 3, 2022 See more

For those unaware, Zaniac is a Thor villain who can possess people, often forcing them to commit gruesome murders so he's definitely one of the darker characters in terms of his abilities and motivations.

In the comic books, Zaniac was also a fictional slasher movie villain, but the actor who played him on-screen was possessed by the real Zaniac, so he was able to cause chaos in the real world in a terrifying turn of events.

But it's a very interesting development because this villain has not been in the Marvel comics since the 1980s, so if he were to show up in Loki season 2 it would be a fresh new villain who'd also provide some nostalgia for long-time fans of the comics, so we'll have to wait and see if he'll show up or if it's just a fun Easter egg in the background!

We already knew that season 2 was going ahead as it was announced immediately after the first instalment dropped on Disney Plus, and with filming underway hopefully fans won't have to wait too long to see what's next.

LOKI SEASON 2 IS FILMING! THIS IS NOT A DRILL! 🤩💚 currently in london!! tom hiddleston @ owen wilson !!! pic.twitter.com/IFKNrSig08July 4, 2022 See more

Fans have spotted Tom Hiddleston's Loki Owen Wilson's and Mobius M Mobius wearing tuxedos on set, but these behind the scenes videos haven't given too much away just yet, so we're sure there are plenty of surprises in store!

Loki season 1 is available on Disney Plus.