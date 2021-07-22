Lollapalooza to stream live on Hulu

Lollapalooza is back in person this year, with the popular summer concert festival set to take place at Grant Park in Chicago from July 29-Aug. 1. But you won’t have to go all the way to Chicago to enjoy the massive lineup of musicians. Hulu has released a promo video sharing that they will be the live streaming home for Lollapalooza 2021.

Hulu, in its announcement video, says that this is the first time that Lollapalooza will be live streamed. That does require some clarification, though.

Lollapalooza 2020 took place entirely as a virtual festival because of the pandemic, with people able to watch performances on YouTube. This included some live performances as well as archived ones from past Lollapalooza festivals. What will distinguish Hulu’s live stream of the show, and allows them to get away with the “first time ever” statement, is that they are offering a live look in at Lollapalooza performances from Grant Park with live crowds, extending the experience to those not able to attend in person.

As streamers try to distinguish themselves with live sports and other events, this is a pretty good get for Hulu as there are music fans all over the country who are itching to return to the concert circuit and may never have been able to go to Lollapalooza.

Whether in-person or streaming, the lineup for Lollapalooza 2021 is as stacked as ever. Across the four-day festival concert goers will see Miley Cyrus, Tyler the Creator, Post Malone, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters, Modest Mouse and many, many more. The full lineup is available on the Lollapalooza website .

The decision to stream Lollapalooza isn’t a reaction to low attendance numbers either. According to the Chicago Tribune , single-day tickets sold out for the Saturday of the festival (July 31) a day after they were released to the public. Instead, this will allow a larger audience to enjoy all of the Lollapalooza performances without having to travel to Chicago, as long as they have a Hulu subscription.

Something that is not clear from Hulu’s announcement video, which you can watch below, is whether subscribers will have access to all performances, or if only certain ones will be available. We’ll find out soon enough, as Lollapalooza 2021 kicks off July 29.