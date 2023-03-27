Looked over Helen Hunt horror movie emerges on Netflix

Netflix viewers continue to find hidden gems in March, the latest of which is a 2019 horror movie starring Helen Hunt, I See You, that came and went with little fanfare but is now on top of the Netflix top 10 for movies in the US.

This comes after Netflix subscribers have rediscovered Jane Fonda, Adam Driver and Jason Bateman's This Is Where I Leave You and Mel Gibson's action movie Dragged Across Concrete.

Released on the streaming service in March, I See You began grabbing viewers' attention over the March 25-26 weekend. On Monday morning, March 27, the movie was sitting at No. 1 of the Top 10 movies in the US.

I See You takes place in a small town where a detective is investigating a missing child. As he searches, a malicious presence lurking in the crevices of his family's already broken home begins to plague them. Oscar-winner Hunt (As Good As It Gets) stars alongside Jon Tenney (And Just Like That…), Judah Lewis (The Christmas Chronicles), Owen Teague (You Hurt My Feelings), Libe Barer (Sneaky Pete), Gregory Alan Williams (The Righteous Gemstones), Erika Alexander (Shining Girls) and Allison King (Sweet Magnolias). The movie was directed by Adam Randall (Slow Horses) and written by Devon Graye (The Girlfriend Experience).

The horror movie initially premiered as part of the South by Southwest Film Festival in 2019, before getting a limited release in December of that year. Despite pretty solid reviews — the movie has a "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) with a score of 79% — I See You came and went at the box office with pretty much no fanfare. BoxOfficeMojo (opens in new tab) reports it grossed a total of $1.19 million worldwide. But it seems it has finally found an audience, with many fans, in particular, reacting to the movie’s big plot twist.

I see you on Netflix was crazy 😩 I wasn’t expecting that plot twist!March 23, 2023 See more

Y’all gotta watch I see you on Netflix !!! That ending had my mouth drop like whatttttttMarch 24, 2023 See more

I SEE YOU is now streaming on @netflix a very underrated horror flick from a years back that’ll creep you the hell out… pic.twitter.com/RrrhiHGndxMarch 23, 2023 See more

Broooooooo I know y’all said “I see you” on Netflix was a must watch but nothing could’ve prepared me for this plot twist 🫣March 26, 2023 See more

While not necessarily an out & out horror film, “I See You” (2019) is surprisingly an extremely well crafted suspense thriller and well worth checking out. It’s currently streaming on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/oyVoUGDCs5March 25, 2023 See more

Helen Hunt had some big hits in the '90s with As Good As It Gets and Twister, while also starring in the hit comedy Mad About You on TV. Though she hasn't had as many high profile movies as of late, she does currently star in the critically acclaimed Starz series Blindspotting.

I See You is now streaming on Netflix. The movie is rated R for "violence and language" and has a runtime of one hour and 38 minutes. It is available via digital on-demand as well.

Watch the trailer directly below: