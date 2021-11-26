'Lord of the Rings' TV series has a surprising link to 'Dancing on Ice'

Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series couldn't be more different from an ITV celebrity ice-skating show, but Dancing on Ice and the upcoming series share a very unlikely connection!

The highly-anticipated fantasy show made headlines earlier this year when it was revealed the show would be gearing up to move production from New Zealand to the UK for the second season. As reported by Variety, Amazon's Lord of the Rings series has now confirmed two of its UK shooting locations.

According to sources close to the production, one of the first shooting locations revealed for the fantasy epic is Bray Film Studios, based in Maidenhead, west of London. Bray Film Studios has played host to a range of shows and movies over the years, including Mamma Mia, Rocketman, Dracula, as well as the BBC thriller, Bodyguard.

The second location reportedly confirmed for the series is Bovingdon Airfield in Hertfordshire, which has 60 acres of open land and has been used by Justice League and Fast and the Furious 6. It also just so happens to be where Dancing on Ice is currently filmed!

As of 2018, Dancing on Ice has been filmed at a purpose-built ice rink at RAF Bovingdon in Hertfordshire which is exclusively used for rehearsals and live shows. Previously, it was shot on the George Lucas Stage at Elstree Studios, also located in Hertfordshire.

Whether this means we can expect to see former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens or Love Island UK's Liberty Poole cropping up alongside the elves and dwarves of Tolkien's world remains to be seen, although we'd bet Sauron would probably top the leaderboard if he took to the ice!

That's it for new info about the Lord of the Rings TV Series right now. Amazon has kept us in the dark about the series, save for the fact that the show takes place during J. R. R. Tolkien's Second Age, hundreds and hundreds of years before Frodo was tasked with taking the One Ring to Mount Doom.

Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series is scheduled to release globally on Prime Video on Sep. 2, 2022. Dancing on Ice 2022 is expected to air on ITV in early 2022.