Love Island All Stars fans call for THESE islanders to get back together

Love Island All Stars fans are convinced that these two OG islanders should get back together.

It's been a bumpy ride for ex-partners Molly and Callum during Love Island All Stars, who came into the villa just six months after ended their three-and-a-half-year relationship.

But after Callum and Georgia have reached a dramatic end, fans are now calling for the former lovebirds to get back together, claiming that Molly still has feelings for Callum.

(Image credit: ITV)

'I loved those scenes with Callum and Molly. Two of the best people in that villa,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another said, responding to a clip of the two exes talking, 'He has no idea she’s still in love with him.'

While another wrote, 'Producers need to let us choose who the islanders go on dates with so we can vote Molly and Callum for a date then they’d know the public are behind them.'

While another said, 'Molly’s smile when she’s with Callum is unmatched, they are so in love.'

(Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Callum's ex Georgia has come under fire from viewers after being involved in various love triangles. 'Georgia s only bringing us entertainment though with her evilness,' wrote one fan on X.

While another said, 'It's draining watching Georgia trying to explain herself she truly believes she's never in the wrong.'

While another said, 'Why does Georgia keep pretending she likes Callum?!?!! plsss free yourself we all already know you don’t so leave him alone.'

While another viewer shared a different perspective on the relationship, saying, 'I think callum is a “once it’s done, it’s done” type of man and molly is just not over him. and instead i think she wanted him to realise she as the one for him and fight harder for it (except i don’t think she communicated that well).'

While another simply said, 'We’ve all had our fun, now Callum and Molly, it’s time to get married you can’t deny that chemistry?!?'

Love Island All Stars continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV.