Love Island makers confirm TV's worst-kept secret

ITV has today revealed that the rumoured new Love Island format, Love Island: All Stars, will debut on ITV2 and ITVX in 2024.

The first series of Love Island: All Stars will see the series returning to South Africa, where a host of as-yet-unconfirmed former islanders will be heading back to the villa for a second chance at romance.

From what we've heard about Love Island: All Stars so far, we can expect all the usual drama as some of our favourite islanders get back to grafting in the new year.

Although an exact release date hasn't been confirmed, Lifted Entertainment's Creative Director, Mike Spencer, has teased that the new series will be coming to our screens in 'early' 2024.

Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment (the company behind Love Island), Mike Spencer, said: "It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX. It's set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again 'graft' as their search for love continues. I simply can't wait!”

The rumours are true! 💛 #LoveIsland: All Stars is coming soon... pic.twitter.com/6LCku4bdWDSeptember 5, 2023 See more

As for what to expect from Love Island: All Stars, ITV has shared the following synopsis for the new series:

"Legendary islanders from former series will each attempt to find love once again as they crack on in a bid to couple up and avoid being dumped from the island. Relationships will be put to the test as bombshells enter and heads turn leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love. As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other and the nation, only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024."

If you can't wait for more Love Island, you're in luck, as we've still got the Love Island Games to look forward to later this year. UK fans can also look forward to another new dating format very soon, as ITV's My Mum, Your Dad will be giving a set of single parents a second chance at finding the one this September.

Love Island: All Stars is coming to ITV2 and ITVX in 2024.