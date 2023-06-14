Love Island viewers are convinced there's a SECRET feud going on in the villa

Drama is heating even more on Love Island 2023 and now islanders think they've spotted a secret feud between Molly Marsh and Jess Harding.

*Warning: spoilers below!*

The two had been friendly so far but tensions might have been building in the villa, as viewers spotted a very awkward interaction during tonight's episode (June 14). It all started when Molly joined Zachariah and Charlotte at the gym, in a bid to get a bit of face time with Zac (he and Molly had been building a connection but Charlotte coupled up with him before Molly could).

Jess, alongside some other islanders, was observing the awkward love triangle when Molly asked if Jess would like to join them for a workout. Jess replies that she doesn't want to intrude in the 'love triangle', a reply that does not make Molly very happy judging by her facial expression...

Following the interaction, viewers on Twitter are convinced the two have some unfinished business. One fan said: "No one has ever hated someone on this show the way Jess hates Molly."

Another wrote: "JESS DOES NOT LIKE MOLLY"; while a third added: "Jess is so anti-Molly and I'm so here for it!!!"

To make matters even worse, Jess had to give a kiss on the cheek to the most two-faced islander during a game of dare. And while she picked Tyrique (because of his own love triangle with Ella and Leah), some of the girls quickly asked her why she didn't pick Molly...

And Jess is not the only one who doesn't seem to be a big fan of Molly at the moment. During that same game of dare, Whitney had to high-five the islander who is playing the game and she picked... Molly.

Molly later asked her why she picked her and Whitney said it was because she had been leading both Mitchell and Zachariah on.

It does seem that the girls aren't the best of friends right now but time will tell...

