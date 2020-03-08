Manchester Derby livestream: How to watch Man City and Man U from anywhere today

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Here we go again. The Premier League champion is all but official with Liverpool still atop the tables, leading by 25 points. Second place, meanwhile, is very much still up for grabs. And that's plenty apparent as we reach the latest Manchester Derby today, with No. 2 Man U just seven points ahead of third-place Leicester City, and in a logjam at seventh at 42 point.

So when Manchester United and Manchester City go at it today, it very much matters. The pride, the points — it's all on the line, as usual. (And that's exactly how it should be.)

And that's not to say that this weekend's other games haven't (and still don't) matter. No. 4 Chelsea still very much needs a win over Everton to keep in the thick of it. And Aston Villa on Monday will be looking to do to Leicester what Norwich City did to Liverpool — punch way above its weight and defeating one of this season's better teams from near the bottom of the tables and within sight of relegation.

But for now, it's the Derby that's of greater consequence.

And for those of us watching the Premier League in the United States, this one's going to be relative easy to catch. Here's what's up:

How to watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United online

Today's Manchester Derby kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time. (That's 19:30 local time.) It'll be available on NBC and Telemundo.

All of the major streaming services carry NBC affiliates. Though it is possible that your region somehow could miss out, so do be sure to check the particulars if you've not already.

Sunday's earlier game — Chelsea vs. Everton at 10 a.m. Eastern — is available on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold.

Sunday, March 8, 2020

Chelsea vs. Everton, 10 a.m., NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN

Manchester United vs. Manchester City, 12:30 p.m., NBC, Telemundo

Monday, March 9, 2020

Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 4 p.m., NBCSN

How to watch this week's Premier League games

Hulu Live YouTube TV Sling TV AT&T TV Now Fubo TV Philo frndly TV CNBC X x x x x NBC x x x x x NBCSN x x x x x Telemundo x x x Universo x x x x

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . NBC on Hulu with Live TV? Yes.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . NBCSN on Fubo? Yes, on the Fubo Standard plan.

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . NBC on Sling?: Yes.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NBC on AT&T TV Now?: Yep.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NBCSN on YouTube TV? Yes.

