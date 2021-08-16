Marie Kondo returns in new Netflix series, ‘Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo'

Marie Kondo has become a global sensation with her organization tips, helped by the Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo that came out in 2019. Kondo is back for another Netflix original, titled after her famous ideology of keeping things that “spark joy” in your life, with the first trailer for Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo having debuted.

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo will see Kondo work with people struggling to balance their work and home life using her trademark techniques. Focusing on three deserving businesses, Kondo will help them organize their workplace along with an emotional tidy up on one employee’s life on the personal front. The series will also give viewers a look at Kondo’s own home life, introducing her family and how she tidies up her own life.

Netflix has set an Aug. 31 release date for the three-episode Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo.

In the trailer we can see Kondo working with the individuals and families. In it we see a son attempting to learn his father’s business; someone trying to find out how to have enough energy to enjoy family time after work; and another individual who needs to remember to sometimes focus on helping herself as much as she helps others. Take a peek at the Netflix series below.

Netflix has been finding successes with these reality-based originals. In addition to Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, Netflix as has successfully launched a Queer Eye revival, dating-based reality shows like Love is Blind and the game show The Floor is Lava. This is all in addition to its lineup of original comedy and drama shows, which include the likes of Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, The Witcher, The Crown and more.

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo will be available exclusively on Netflix, meaning that anyone wanting to watch it will need to subscribe to the streaming service. A basic Netflix subscription has a starting price of $13.99 per month.