Mark Wahlberg has lived many lives in ‘Infinite’ trailer

What if you could recall past lives and put that knowledge to use in your current one? That appears to be the gist of the premise for Infinite, a Mark Wahlberg-led Paramount Plus original that just released its first trailer.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers by Eric Maikranz, Wahlberg stars as Evan McCauley, a man who has suffered from visions that others think are signs of a mental breakdown, but are revealed to be memories from past lives that Evan has lived, making him what is called an “Infinite.”

The trailer features a scene where Chiwetel Ejiofor interrogates Wahlberg, threatening to kill him unless he unlocks his memories, only for Wahlberg to be rescued and told the truth. The rest of the trailer teases some cool looking set pieces but without diving too much into the plot.

Joining Wahlberg and Ejiofor in the cast are Sophie Cookson, Dylan O’Brien, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend and Toby Jones.

Paramount Plus is premiering Infinite as an original movie on June 10. Watch the trailer below.

Paramount Plus is a rebranded version of the ViacomCBS streaming service previously known as CBS All Access, adding a bigger library of Paramount movies and classic ViacomCBS shows from the Star Trek franchise, Mission: Impossible, Yellowstone, as well as Paramount Plus originals. It was also recently announced that CBS shows Seal Team and Evil are going to run on Paramount Plus starting with their next seasons.

Infinite is just the second Paramount Plus original movie, following The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, which debuted when the service relaunched in March. Reports are that Paramount Plus plans to release an average of a new movie a week in 2022, while big movies that hit theaters, like A Quiet Place Part II, will come to the service 45 days after their initial release.

Paramount Plus prices itself currently at $9.99/month ($99.99 for the whole year) for its premium, ad-free version. The ad-supported version runs $5.99/month ($59.99 for the whole year) for its ad-supported version. In June, Paramount Plus’ ad-supported version will drop to $4.99 per month, but will no longer livestream local CBS affiliates.