Mark your calendars, England vs USA World Cup 2022 match set

England vs USA is ON in the men’s 2022 World Cup, after the two teams were drawn into the same group for the opening group stage of the international tournament when it kicks off this November. As for when this highly anticipated match will take place, you can go ahead and mark your calendar for Friday, November 25.

The official 2022 World Cup draw took place on Friday, April 1, with 29 of the eventual 32 teams locking in their spots. The remaining three spots will be determined by play-in games.

England and the USA were sorted into Group B, which will also feature Iran and one of the winners of the play-in game (either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.)

The World Cup, taking place in Qatar, kicks off on November 21 and will run through December 18. The international tournament was moved from its usual summer time frame to the late fall dates to avoid the intense heat that Qatar sees in a typical June/July.

No time has been set for the match (we are seven months out). It should be noted that Qatar is seven hours ahead of the US and two hours ahead of the UK.

The November 25 date though couldn’t be better really. In addition to being on a Friday, November 25 just so happens to be the day after Thanksgiving in the US this year, a day that many people take off. While many people like to spend the day shopping the Black Friday deals, the England vs USA World Cup match will immediately become the biggest sporting event taking place on that day.

FYI, BBC and ITV hold the broadcast rights for the World Cup in the UK, while Fox Sports and Telemundo will handle coverage in the US.

Even though England and the US are close allies, both countries still love to play up the old rivalry that dates back to 1776. This will be the third time in World Cup history that England and the US have met, the first coming in 1950 when the US beat England 1-0. More recently, the two sides faced off in the 2010 World Cup in the group stage, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw, with the England goalie letting an easy goal in for the equalizer. Outside of the World Cup, England has dominated the US.

To paraphrase Tom Petty, waiting for the England vs US World Cup match is going to be the hardest part, but it’s something that both sides will look forward to over the next several months. Maybe we'll get a special Ted Lasso episode to commemorate the event.

Check out all of the 2022 World Cup draws on ESPN .

If you want to fill your football (soccer, for those of us in the US) craze in the meantime, check out how you can watch Premier League games right here.