Married at First Sight UK 2022 fans in stitches over Thomas’ hilarious comment about H from Steps

Married at First Sight UK 2022 viewers couldn’t stop laughing during last night’s episode (Tuesday, August 30) after Thomas compared his new husband Adrian to H from Steps.

It was another eventful episode of Married at First Sight UK 2022 with four more strangers meeting for the first time at the altar.

Last night’s episode saw April wed George, while Thomas and Adrian got married. However, there were some hiccups along the way, particularly for Thomas and Adrian.

After first setting his sights on Adrian, Thomas didn’t hesitate to voice his opinions about his partner, specifically, the fact that he has blonde hair.

“He’s blonde. I’ve never dated someone who was blonde. I didn’t anticipate that I would be marrying Clare Balding. He is not my type. His hair is not how I would choose for my partner to have their hair and his suit is a little bit casual,” he remarked.

Thomas reckoned Adrian looked like H from Steps! (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4)

Later on, at the wedding dinner, Thomas confessed to Adrian’s best friend, Katie that he wasn’t expecting him to have blonde hair and be shorter than him.

“What did you have in your mind?” Katie asked.

“Tall, dark and handsome,” he admitted.

The couple then had some time to talk alone to try and get to know each other which was when Thomas said that he struggled to read Adrian.

Adrian said: “To be perfectly honest, when we were sat down earlier at the table, and you said, ‘I was expecting tall, dark and handsome,’ at that minute, I didn’t necessarily want to go, ‘Oh, well, you weren’t what I was…’ I wasn’t necessarily uncomfortable in a crowd. I’d rather do it in this environment now.”

Thomas then made the hysterical revelation, saying: “Listen to me, I wasn’t expecting H from Steps.”

Fans were in tears of laughter at Thomas’ comment and flooded social media with a tonne of laughing emojis...

"I wasn't expecting H from Steps" please I'm crying that's so funny 😭😭😭 #MAFSUKAugust 30, 2022 See more

H from steps 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 stop it I’m dead #MAFSUKAugust 30, 2022 See more

Tom js going to be the star of this series. I’ve not laughed so much watching #MAFSUK. ‘I didn’t ask for H from Steps’ 🤣🤣🤣🤣August 30, 2022 See more

‘I wasn’t expecting H from steps’ 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #MAFSUK #MAFS pic.twitter.com/uYHf5tJ0nLAugust 30, 2022 See more

Thomas got me in stitches saying "I wasn't expecting H from steps"😭 #MAFSUKAugust 30, 2022 See more

