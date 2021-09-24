Trending

‘Married At First Sight UK’ fans applaud Morag’s mum for telling her off

Married At First Sight UK watchers were very glad to see Morag’s mum sticking up for her husband, Luke.

Married At First Sight UK viewers were left cheering in last night’s episode (Thursday 24 September) with fans branding Morag’s mum, Cheryl, a ‘legend’ for having Luke’s back, as she gave her daughter, Morag a telling off.

The homestays continued for the couples this week, and it was Luke’s turn to stay at Morag’s home, where he also met up with Morag’s friends and mum. But, things started to get awry when Luke and one of Morag’s friends began to bicker after her friend voiced that she thought that Luke wasn’t right for Morag as she needs someone to ‘challenge’ her. 

Luke was fuming as Morag didn’t show any support towards him during the altercation or defend him. He explained, “I’m feeling right now, I’m feeling angry. I feel like an absolute mug. I’ve had Morag’s back the entire time in this process. I don’t care about what her friend’s opinion is. I don’t care anything about what anyone thinks of me, but Morag did not have my back tonight.”

However, Morag’s mum was quick to defend Luke, giving Morag an abrupt talking-to, as she said “You’re just spoilt,” but Morag denied the claim. “Yes, you was. You got everything you wanted. I’ve lived through it for 30 years,” Morag’s mum added.

“I understand that you want the best for me, and I get that you want everything for me. You want me to end up with Mr Nice Guy, but my friends, they know me,” Morag replied.

Morag’s mum insisted that she knows that Morag’s past boyfriends have treated her horribly, supporting Luke’s claims that he is the guy that Morag needs and deserves. However, Morag was adamant that her friends truly know what she wants.

A frustrated Luke said, “I just wish Morag had defended the good times we had, how much we get on. It’s not what I got tonight. Why am I fighting something that she doesn’t want? I want to go home. 

I want to go home with people that actually love me and like me for who I am. That’s it. I’m done.”

Fans took to Twitter to express their delight on Morag mum’s sticking up for their favourite, Luke...

In Monday’s episode, the couples go on their final dates and consider their futures.

Married at First Sight UK continues Monday on E4 at 9pm — see our TV Guide for full listings. 

