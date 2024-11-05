Married At First Sight UK fans are DIVIDED over this contestant's controversial comments

Married At First Sight UK fans were shocked to see loved-up groom Luke make a jibe about his wife Amy's appearance in an old photograph.

In last night's episode of Married At First Sight UK (which aired Monday 4th November) homestays week continued, with Luke visiting Amy's home in Blackburn.

Stopping to look at a picture of Amy on the staircase, Luke offended his bride with some harsh words, telling her, "I prefer you now. Is this before the glow up?" to which she replied sarcastically, "Thanks".

"You look stunning there, but you look stunning here more. You look skinnier now than in there," he continued. "You look skinnier now than in here. In here, you look... bloated."

Married at First Sight UK is nearing the end of its current season, with many of the original couples having already parted ways. Luke and Amy had a strong start with mutual attraction but have since begun to argue privately.

Married At First Sight UK viewers have since taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their views on Luke's comments - and opinions are mixed.

One fan of the Channel 4 show wrote, defending Luke, 'Nah I don't blame Luke. He has issues reading the room, and embellishes a bit too much, but they are making out like he is an onlyfans superstar ffs.'

While another commented, 'Good. Amy is shocked. She didn’t believe that Luke would leave. Sad thing is , I bet @PaulCBrunson and co won’t hold Amy accountable, they’ll just tell Luke he was wrong to put a ring down.'

Meanwhile another said, 'What are your intentions with Amy? What is she her dad? And they’re meant to be married. Not dating. I can see why Luke feels set up.'

And another said, previously defending him, 'Tbh I think Luke has been the loveliest husband all season. He might be cringe and may not show his love through actions but he tries to with words. He’s just saying he wants a passionate marriage and now that’s a crime? Sacha dogging him for no reason is so uncomfortable.'

Married At First Sight UK continues tonight at 9pm.