'Married At First Sight UK' fans crushed for Luke as he 'deserves the world'

Married At First Sight UK viewers were left heartbroken for fan favourite Luke at the third and final commitment ceremony as he emotionally declared, "I'm not what she wants," about his wife, Morag.

Luke announced that he was falling in love with his bride Morag at the dinner party. But sadly for Luke, Morag hasn’t been feeling the same way, despite her attempts to break down her emotional walls.

When they first got married, Morag wasn’t that interested in Luke saying, “I didn’t exactly get what I ordered,” and that she wanted someone “more man than boy.” Since then, they have been working hard to progress with their relationship and have now formed a close bond. Although Morag still doesn’t share the same intense feelings as Luke does.

In last night’s episode (Tuesday 21 September) Morag said, “My husband loves me and I don’t love him back and I’m struggling with that.”

When relationship expert Paul C Brunson questioned how Morag felt about Luke dropping the L-word, she explained that: “We had never, until that night, spoke about our feelings, at all. And I felt amazing. I was like, “Oh my God, someone is in love with me,” and I felt like the luckiest girl in the world. Honestly, I really did. And then I went to bed that night and I completely and utterly freaked out.”

She added, “I felt like he deserved better. He deserved somebody to love him back in that moment. He shouldn’t be waiting around for me to play catch-up.”

When asked if Morag was the woman he deserved by relationship expert Melanie, Luke went on to elaborate that Morag had changed his life and that, “if she were to just get over this little threshold, then 100% yes.”

Their co-stars all agreed that there was love between the two and that they just needed to work on getting over that little hurdle. However, fans have been unconvinced.

Luke began to get emotional when he was quizzed on how he felt about the match, saying, “I’m not what she wants.”

Morag broke down as she said, “I don’t have a man in my life anymore. I lost the biggest...thing to me. And it was my dad.”

The couple were then asked if they were going to stay together or leave. For Luke, it was an easy decision and revealed he would stay, but for Morag, it was the first time she questioned whether she was going to stay or leave. She explained that she had to work on her own demons and therefore she would stay in the marriage with Luke.

Watchers at home showed their heartache for Luke on Twitter as they demanded that he deserved more...

Luke deserves the world #MAFSUKSeptember 21, 2021 See more

#MAFSUK I just love love luke. Morag might not be able to see what a lush great guy he is. But loads of other women do. He deserves to be with someone who will treat him amazingly.September 22, 2021 See more

my heart breaks for luke everytime 😩 he deserves to be loved #mafsukSeptember 22, 2021 See more

Can’t help but think Morag’s going to break Luke’s heart #MAFSUKSeptember 21, 2021 See more

Bob and Luke deserve better! #MAFSUKSeptember 21, 2021 See more

Morag does not deserve Luke. He’s such a lovely man who clearly just wants to be loved back 🥺 #mafsuk #mafsSeptember 21, 2021 See more

Luke DESERVESSSSS SO MUCH BETTER💔 #mafsukSeptember 21, 2021 See more

My heart broke a little when Luke said "I'm just not what she wants". Poor guy 💔 #mafsukSeptember 21, 2021 See more

Tonight’s episode sees the couples experience living together for their homestays, but will it prove too much for some?

Married at First Sight UK continues on E4 tonight at 9pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.