MasterChef the Professionals: Monica Galetti to step down after 14 years

MasterChef is saying goodbye to Monica Galetti next series, announcing that she has decided to step down to focus on her restaurant and family demands.

Monica has been a huge part of the series for the past 14 years, judging alongside Marcus Wareing on MasterChef The Professionals where she offered feedback and criticism on a number of dishes.

It is not yet known how long Monica will be away from the programme, but they have confirmed she will definitely be away from the next series and potentially subsequent ones, depending on her schedule.

In a social media post, MasterChef UK wrote: "It’s with sadness that we announce that Monica Galetti will be temporarily stepping down from judging for the next series of MasterChef The Professionals to focus on the increasing demands of her restaurant and to support her family."

David Ambler, Executive Editor of MasterChef UK, added: “Monica is one of the most talented chefs of her generation, and we fully support her decision. We have worked together closely for the past 14 years and regard Monica as an integral member of the MasterChef family. Our hope is this situation is just for this season and the door is always open for her return.”

It's with sadness that we announce that Monica Galetti will be temporarily stepping down from judging for the next series of #MasterChefTheProfessionals to focus on the increasing demands of her restaurant and to support her family. #MasterChefUK

In addition to this, Monica confirmed the news on her own social media where she said she had made the decision "with a heavy heart" and that she "hopes to be back soon".

Explaining her departure, Monica wrote: "My family need me, my restaurant needs me and trying to balance long filming days over the next three months with all my commitments meant that something had to give.

" So, for the moment, my focus has to be 100% about my loved ones and rebuilding my kitchen team who have had a battering over the last few months especially. Those in the hospitality industry know just how tough it is at the moment."

Monica runs Mere Restaurant in London alongside her husband David Galetti, which she now hopes to give more attention to after the hospitality industry has been impacted by the pandemic.

The BBC has not yet confirmed who will be replacing Monica on the new series of MasterChef: The Professionals, but it is expected that they will join Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace to complete the usual line-up.

MasterChef 2022 aired in March, with episodes available on BBC iPlayer. Previous episodes of MasterChef: The Professionals can also be watched on-demand.