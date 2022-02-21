Meet the cast of 'The Endgame': who's who in the thriller

The Endgame is an explosive new NBC crime thriller that revolves around the international arms dealer, Elena Federova.

Federova is a cunning criminal genius who has allowed herself to be captured by the FBI. However, she's coordinated a string of high-stakes bank heists to be carried out throughout New York City.

Although Elena is in custody, she seems to be one step ahead, forcing one FBI agent to be drawn into an uneasy partnership with her in an effort to try and figure out just what Elena's really planning if she's not just after money.

NBC describes the show as a "gripping heist drama [that] reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth."

Here are the actors lined up to star in The Endgame who'll bring this pulse-pounding thriller to life...

'The Endgame' cast...

Morena Baccarin as Elena Federova

Elena Federova is the head of a criminal empire. (Image credit: NBC)

Brazilian-born actor Morena Baccarin stars in The Endgame as Elena Federova, a criminal mastermind referred to as "The Queen" by her henchmen.

Elena has allowed herself to be captured, but she's clearly got plans in place to ensure she gets what she wants.

Some of Morena's other major roles include appearing in the Deadpool movies alongside Ryan Reynolds as well as featuring in V, Homeland, Serenity, Gotham, and the voice of Gideon in The Flash.

Ryan Michelle Bathé as Val Turner

Ryan Michelle Bathé will stop at nothing to thwart Elena's plans. (Image credit: NBC)

American actress Ryan Michelle Bathé plays FBI Agent Val Turner. Val is described as 'principled, relentless, and socially outcast', and will stop at nothing to bring an end to Elena's ambitious scheme.

In the trailer, it's clear that she will be drawn into Elena's game and be forced to cooperate with the criminal genius to try and get to the truth of what's going on.

Outside of The Endgame, Ryan Michelle Bathé has starred in CBS' All Rise, This Is Us, Boston Legal, Empire, and crime caper One For The Money.

Who else stars in 'The Endgame'?

How many more people are looped into Elena's plans? (Image credit: Eric Liebowitz/NBC)

NBC has been careful not to give much else away about the show so far, but we do know that Jordan Johnson-Hinds (Blindspot, Suits) will be assisting Val in her investigation as fellow FBI agent Anthony Flowers, with Costa Ronin (The Americans, Homeland) lined up to play a character called Sergey Vodianov.

Also set to appear are: Aaron Costa Ganis (Understudies, Jessica Jones) playing Robert Lawton, Kamal Bolden (Chicago Fire) as Owen Turner, Mark D. Espinoza (Major Crimes) as Rogelio Réal, Charlotte Townsend as Team Leader Carr, Noah Bean (9-1-1) as Patrick Doak, and Kelly AuCoin (Billions) as Reed Doblin.

The Endgame premieres on NBC on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at 10 pm ET, with new episodes airing weekly. You'll also be able to stream the show on Peacock.