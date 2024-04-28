Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There special is airing tonight

You know him as the face of one of the most successful bands of all time and the voice behind iconic songs like "Livin' on a Prayer," "Wanted Dead or Alive," "You Give Love a Bad Name," "I'll Be There for You" and "It's My Life"—now you can get to know the man behind the hits in Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There, a new special coming to TV tonight.

In an exclusive, wide-ranging interview, rock legend Jon Bon Jovi will sit down with Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan to discuss his decades-spanning music career and the challenges that he and his fellow bandmates—keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, bassist Alec John Such and guitarist Richie Sambora, who left the band in 2013—faced along the way, including the vocal cord injury that nearly derailed it all.

“The road is not always rainbows and unicorns. I think it goes back to truth—that’s the only way to tell this story, is to tell the honest to goodness truth," the singer announces in a teaser of the interview. Indeed, the candid, hourlong sit-down will delve into both Bon Jovi's early years in New Jersey as well as the band's later separation from Sambora—who, alongside Jon, formed the main songwriting unit for the band—and its future going into its 40th anniversary.

Speaking of, the interview coincides with the band's new Hulu documentary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which hit the streamer on Friday, April 26. The band is also set to release their new album, Forever, on Friday, June 7.

Viewers can tune into Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There on ABC tonight, April 28 at 10pm Eastern. That means, you will need access to ABC to watch the program live; if you don't have cable, live TV streaming services will enable you to watch the interview as it airs, including Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. It will also be available to stream next day on Hulu.

Check out the teaser trailer for Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There before tuning into the special interview tonight.