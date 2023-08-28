Midsomer Murders viewers BAFFLED by surprise Holly Willoughby cameo

Last night's episode of Midsomer Murders saw Holly Willoughby make her acting debut on screens - but fans were less than impressed.

The This Morning presenter appeared on Sunday night’s (27th August 2023) episode of ITV’s hit drama series.

Holly starred as herself on the show, dubbed by one of the episode's characters as 'the Queen of Daytime', for series 22's The Witches of Angel's Rise.

While the episode was filmed a few years ago, it only aired this weekend, but the response from viewers of the ITV show was largely critical.

'"Is that the Queen of Daytime?' Ah yes, top quality realistic not-at-all-forced dialogue there ITV.'

While another said, 'What exactly was the point of Holly Willoughby in Midsomer Murders last night?'

'Midsomer Murders made a mistake,' said another viewer in reference to Holly's role.



While another said in a scathing fashion, 'Even though playing herself, Holly's character should have been done in by the support cast for taking a role off an accredited actor or simply just for that horrible acting.

'All the stage presence of a block of wood.'

While another said, 'Holly Willoughby in Midsomer Murders last nightit was the first time I’ve seen her on TV as I’ve never watched their morning show, wooden , hair all over face, just stood there with a silly smile, suggest she does NOT give up her day job.'

While another wrote in an angry fashion, 'Something else she wormed her way into completely unnecessary could’ve stood cardboard cut out in corner been just as interesting no part in storyline so no point in her…well I tend to think that anyway..you let us down #Midsomermurders.'

While another said, 'So #Hollywilloughby thinks she's a good actor now that was like she was on #ThisMorning sofa. #MidsomerMurders made a mistake.'

Let's hope Holly doesn't give up the day job!

Midsomer Murders returns to screens on ITV next Sunday.