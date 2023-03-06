Mrs. Brown's Boys to return for first new mini-series in a decade

Mrs. Brown's Boys is coming back to our screens for a fourth series, the BBC has confirmed!

The Irish comedy series has been a staple of the BBC's Christmas TV schedule for over a decade now, with one-off specials of the hit show coming along annually.

It's been 10 years since Mrs. Brown's Boys has been renewed for a proper mini-series, meaning this upcoming four-part mini-series marks the first time the beloved sitcom has been renewed for a full run since 2013.

Creator and star O'Carroll said of the announcement: "This mini-series was actually planned for 2021. Having been thwarted twice, firstly by Covid-19 and then by a post Covid shortage of studios, it’s fantastic to, at last, have the chance to make it happen. Fasten your seatbelts and hold onto your hats!”

The BBC has not confirmed a release date for the new series at the time of writing, though they did reveal that filming for Mrs. Brown's Boys' fourth series is set to take place this spring, with release info coming later in the year. In the meantime, you can find every episode of the show available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy, BBC Studios and Steven Canny, Executive Producer said: “There’s no one quite like Mrs. Brown. An absolute force of outrageous wit and slapstick that has audiences hooked and belly laughing. It’s great to be back.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy added: “BBC Comedy are pleased to announce that after a decade since the last full series of Mrs. Brown’s Boys, millions of viewers around the UK will be thrilled to hear that Brendan is bringing Agnes and the family back together for a brand-new mini-series of his award-winning show.”

The TV series began airing in 2011 and follows the life of loud-mouthed Irish matriarch, Agnes Brown (Brendan O'Carroll) and her close circle of friends and family in Dublin. Aside from the main series, the show has spawned a feature film —Mrs. Brown's Boys D'Movie — along with live stage tours and a talk show called All Round to Mrs Brown's.

