My favourite Netflix thriller from 2024 rated 84% on Rotten Tomatoes has been renewed for a second season

There's great news for fans of this summer's thriller, A Good Girl's Guide To Murder, becasue it was announced today that the series has been renewed for a second season.

The young adult thriller, which I thought was one of the best crime dramas I've watched this year (and as someone who watches TV for work, I have watched a lot!) will start filming next year and will once again be made up of 6 episodes.

As with A Good Girl's Guide To Murder season 1, the new series will be based on Holly Jackson's bestselling books of the same name and will see Emma Myers return as main character Pip Fitz-Amobi alongside Zain Iqbal as Pip's crime-fighting sidekick and love interest Ravi Singh.

While we are still waiting to find out who else will be returning for the new series, we do know that the plot for the second season will focus on a new crime mystery that Pip must try and crack.

The official synopsis from the BBC reads: "After solving the Andie Bell case Pip‘s world has been transformed by her actions, and not always for the better. Pip is determined to fix the fallout - and stay away from any more investigations. But as Max Hastings’ trial approaches, key witness Jamie Reynolds suddenly disappears and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him.

"This new mystery will take Pip to unexpected places as she struggles with the idea of justice, straying even further from the 'good girl' she once was."

Pip is back to solve another case in A Good Girl's Guide To Murder season 2. (Image credit: BBC)

While A Good Girl's Guide To Murder will be returning to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the UK and Ireland, the second series will be available to watch on Netflix globally (excluding the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand) where the first series debuted at No. 1 on the Global Top 10 TV list when it landed on the streaming site in August 2024.

Speaking of bringing another of her books to life, author Holly Jackson says: “I am BEYOND thrilled that we can continue Pip’s story and, this time, I’m writing on the show! We owe everything to the dedicated fans, and I can’t wait to reunite with my AGGGTM family!”

Screenwriter Poppy Cogan added: “I'm delighted to be back in Little Kilton with Pip and friends for season two, and to have the opportunity to bring another of Holly's gripping stories to the screen.”

All episodes of A Good Girl's Guide To Murder season one are available on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Netflix in the US.