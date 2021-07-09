'Naked Attraction' could be getting a new C4 spin-off series

Naked Attraction is reportedly getting its own spin-off series, after the popularity of the controversial dating format where contestants choose potential dating partners based on physical attraction alone.

Presented by Anna Richardson, the dating series has run for five years following the same successful format which sees six naked people hidden away in separate booths, with their body parts gradually revealed to the contestant.

But we could be seeing another version of the Naked Attraction format, as Channel 4 bosses are considering bringing Naked Attraction Hotel to our screens. This new format would give people the chance to go on multiple dates, instead of choosing just one person at the end.

A TV insider told The Sun: "The observation producers made was that contestants on the show often ended up wishing they had gone with one of the other choices.

"But in most cases, it was too late to get together with them because they had left the process."

They added: "So, the idea behind having a hotel is that, after the selection process, all the participants remain in one location and can have dates with multiple people."

So far the Naked Attraction Hotel series hasn't been greenlit, but if it's confirmed it would add a whole new level to the popular yet controversial dating show format.

Recently, Channel 4 confirmed they'd be adding a new dating show to their repertoire this year, called The Love Trap. It will be presented by The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer host Joel Dommett, who said: "I love lying, love and trap doors so it’s all I’ve ever wanted. It’s genuinely a huge idea and I’m excited they have trusted me at the helm."

There have been seven seasons of Naked Attraction so far, and you can watch previous episodes on-demand via All4 as well as highlights featuring all the best bits from the programme.