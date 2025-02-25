Netflix adds 100% Rotten Tomatoes-rated indie romance movie starring Uzo Aduba — it's one I think subscribers should cue up immediately

A new day makes for another opportunity for Netflix to add to its already behemoth of a library. Today, February 25, Netflix adds the charming indie romance movie Really Love, and it’s one that I think subscribers should cue up immediately.

For starters, there’s the enticing plot. The official Really Love synopsis reads as follows: "Set in contemporary Washington D.C., a rising black painter strives to break into the competitive art world, while balancing a bittersweet romance he never expected."

It’s always interesting to see a love story involving a creative personality, because when that happens, some truly romantic gestures tend to take place. Whether that’s a musician creating an amazing ballad, a chef cooking the most-thought-out meal or an artist letting romance inspire them to paint the piece of a lifetime, there’s something swoon-worthy about creative personalities falling in love.

Then there’s the casting of Really Love. The movie is led by Queen Sugar star Kofi Siriboe and Santos star Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing, and it also features appearances from three-time Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, Power star Naturi Naughton and Hollywood vets Blair Underwood (Longlegs) and Michael Ealy (Reasonable Doubt). So it’s fair to say that this indie film has some heavy hitters. And the sprinkle on top of the cake here, is that if you look hard enough, you’ll see me in the background early on in the movie. (Being on set of my first and only Hollywood production was quite the experience.)

Beyond the plot and the noteworthy casting, let’s talk about the reviews. As previously teased, Really Love has a 100% on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes . Lisa Kennedy of Variety , called the movie a “gem of a drama.” Yasmin Garaad of the Business Insider notes, “Really Love is a romance film that proves itself as a valuable expression of Black relationships and self-growth.”

Now if you still need some convincing to stream Really Love, then check out the trailer below. If you’re a big fan of the classic film Love Jones (1997), I think this should be right up your alley.

Really Love | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Again, Really Love is now streaming on Netflix. In order to watch it on the platform, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Netflix in the US and UK added Really Love on Tuesday, February 25.