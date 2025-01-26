Netflix adds ‘Certified Fresh’ but underseen Julia Louis-Dreyfus comedy that is like a mature Seinfeld

If you’re looking for something new to stream this week, may I recommend the Julia Louis-Dreyfus 2023 comedy You Hurt My Feelings, on Netflix as of today, January 26, for US subscribers

Written and directed by Nicole Holofcener, You Hurt My Feelings stars Louis-Dreyfus as a novelist who begins to question the foundations of her marriage after she accidentally overhears that her husband (Tobias Menzies) lied to her about his thoughts on her latest book. The movie also stars Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Owen Teague and Jeannie Berlin, with cameos from David Cross, Amber Tamblyn and Zach Cherry.

You Hurt My Feelings was one of the 2023 summer indie movies that we had our eye on, and it did not disappoint, as Louis-Dreyfus gives a great performance and the movie itself is smart, funny and poignant about our key relationships. Others agreed, as the movie has a 94% “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences, though, did not flock to the movie at the time, as it made just $5.7 million at the global box office. But with it now streaming on Netflix it’s the perfect time to give the movie a go.

This was the second time that Louis-Dreyfus and Holofcener worked together, following the 2013 movie Enough Said, which had a similar positive critical reception (95% on Rotten Tomatoes). Clearly the two have good chemistry together. What I think that may attract some people that aren’t as familiar with Holofcener’s work is that both of these movies are kind of like a maturer version of Louis-Dreyfus' iconic Seinfeld character Elaine.

To be clear, I am not trying to say Holofcener tried to emulate Seinfeld creator Larry David in any way. It’s more that Holofcener looks to little facets of life like the iconic sitcom (as well as David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm) did, but in her case with a much more grounded and mature sensibility. That kind of observational humor is something that definitely speaks to many audiences and, as Louis-Dreyfus was sure to point out while she was promoting the movie, is something that can’t be written by AI.

You Hurt My Feelings is the kind of adult-targeted movie that Hollywood seems to make all too rare these days. If that sounds like something you’d be interested in, give You Hurt My Feelings a try on Netflix (UK viewers can watch the movie on Prime Video).

Watch the You Hurt My Feelings trailer right here:

