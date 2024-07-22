Netflix adds franchise sequel that divided critics but audiences loved

Netflix knows who you're gonna call, as Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the latest movie in the popular comedy franchise has debuted on the service for US subscribers as of July 22. The 2024 new movie is a big title for the streamer to add to its lineup, but also one that has varying opinions on it.

A direct sequel to 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Frozen Empire once again brings together the new generation of Ghostbusters (made up of Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon) and the original team (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts) to tackle a supernatural catastrophe. In this case an ancient force that threatens a second Ice Age in New York City. Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt and James Acaster also star in the movie that was written and directed by Gil Kenan.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire debuted in movie theaters on March 22 and critics weren't overly enthused by it, as the movie was rated positive by just 42% of critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which gave it a "Rotten" rating on review aggregator site; though WTW's Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire review was positive on the sequel. That is the lowest critical score of any movie in the franchise. However, audiences were warmer to it. It made a little more than $200 million worldwide at the box office and on Rotten Tomatoes the movie generated a solid 83% positive audience score. So it seems there were plenty of people who enjoyed another spooky, funny adventure with the Ghostbusters.

If you missed the movie in theaters you can decide for yourself right now if you are a US Netflix subscriber; Ghostbuster fans in the UK can currently rent the movie via digital on-demand platforms.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the only movie from the franchise streaming on Netflix right now. However, the original two Ghostbusters movies are available on Peacock and AMC Plus. The 2016 Ghostbusters starring Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy is also streaming on AMC Plus. If you are interested in catching up with the new generation of Ghostbusters, you will need to rent Ghostbusters: Afterlife on-demand, as the movie is not available as part of any streaming service's library right now in the US or UK.

