Netflix adds Gerard Butler heist movie that was one of the early 2025 hits in theaters
Netflix lands the streaming debut of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.
Netflix subscribers can now watch Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. heist movie, on the streaming platform. This is one of the first 2025 new movies that originally played in movie theaters that Netflix has added to its platform so far this year, and it just so happens to be one of the more popular movies from the first three months of the year.
A sequel to the cult favorite 2018 movie Den of Thieves, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera picks up about a year after Donnie (Jackson Jr.) pulled off robbing the Federal Reserve in Los Angeles. He is now pulling jobs in Europe, specifically focusing on the diamond market. But when Big Nick (Butler) tracks him down, Donnie is surprised when Nick is looking to get in on Donnie’s latest job rather than turn him in. Can these former enemies work together and land a big score?
As I mentioned, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera was one of the big scorers at the box office in the early days of 2025. It was the top-grossing movie in the US during the weekend it was released and as of March 19, is the fifth highest-grossing movie that premiered in 2025 (when factoring in movies that were originally released in 2024, it comes in at 11th).
Adding to that, the movie has a “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a nearly 80% positive score from audiences. Read our official Den of Thieves 2 review for my own thoughts on the movie, but my broad take, and what appears to be the general consensus, is that the sequel outdoes the original movie in just about all facets.
Christian Gudegast co-wrote and directed Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, just as he did with the original movie. In addition to Butler and Jackson Jr., the movie stars Evin Ahmad, Salvatore Esposito, Meadow Williams, Swen Temmel, Michael Bisping and Orli Shuka.
Unfortunately, you can’t watch both Den of Thieves movies on Netflix right now, as only Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is available on Netflix (subscription required). However, you don’t need to sign up for another subscription service to watch the original movie, as it is available on Tubi and is streaming free on Prime Video. However, it is also on Peacock and AMC Plus if you already have a subscription to those services.
Without getting into spoilers, the Den of Thieves 2: Pantera ending left the door open to make this a trilogy, and after the movie premiered it was announced that Den of Thieves 3 was in development, though little info is available at this time.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Watch the Den of Thieves 2: Pantera trailer directly below if you want a sneak peek before trying it on Netflix:
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Elio: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Pixar movie
Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie