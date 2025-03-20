Netflix adds Gerard Butler heist movie that was one of the early 2025 hits in theaters

Netflix subscribers can now watch Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. heist movie, on the streaming platform. This is one of the first 2025 new movies that originally played in movie theaters that Netflix has added to its platform so far this year, and it just so happens to be one of the more popular movies from the first three months of the year.

A sequel to the cult favorite 2018 movie Den of Thieves, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera picks up about a year after Donnie (Jackson Jr.) pulled off robbing the Federal Reserve in Los Angeles. He is now pulling jobs in Europe, specifically focusing on the diamond market. But when Big Nick (Butler) tracks him down, Donnie is surprised when Nick is looking to get in on Donnie’s latest job rather than turn him in. Can these former enemies work together and land a big score?

As I mentioned, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera was one of the big scorers at the box office in the early days of 2025. It was the top-grossing movie in the US during the weekend it was released and as of March 19, is the fifth highest-grossing movie that premiered in 2025 (when factoring in movies that were originally released in 2024, it comes in at 11th).

Adding to that, the movie has a “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a nearly 80% positive score from audiences. Read our official Den of Thieves 2 review for my own thoughts on the movie, but my broad take, and what appears to be the general consensus, is that the sequel outdoes the original movie in just about all facets.

Christian Gudegast co-wrote and directed Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, just as he did with the original movie. In addition to Butler and Jackson Jr., the movie stars Evin Ahmad, Salvatore Esposito, Meadow Williams, Swen Temmel, Michael Bisping and Orli Shuka.

Unfortunately, you can’t watch both Den of Thieves movies on Netflix right now, as only Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is available on Netflix (subscription required). However, you don’t need to sign up for another subscription service to watch the original movie, as it is available on Tubi and is streaming free on Prime Video. However, it is also on Peacock and AMC Plus if you already have a subscription to those services.

Without getting into spoilers, the Den of Thieves 2: Pantera ending left the door open to make this a trilogy, and after the movie premiered it was announced that Den of Thieves 3 was in development, though little info is available at this time.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch the Den of Thieves 2: Pantera trailer directly below if you want a sneak peek before trying it on Netflix: