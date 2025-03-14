Netflix adds new Millie Bobby Brown movie, helping with the wait for Stranger Things season 5

Millie Bobby Brown is the unofficial queen of Netflix, as the young actress broke out on the streaming platform as Eleven on Stranger Things but has also starred in a number of Netflix original movies, including the Enola Holmes movie and Damsel. Her latest collaboration with the streamer, The Electric State, is now streaming.

Adapted from the Simon Stålenhag novel of the same name and directed by the Russo brothers, best known for making Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, The Electric State is a sci-fi blockbuster set in an alternate version of the 90s following a robot uprising, where a teenager heads out in search of her missing brother with the help of a smuggler and some robot sidekicks.

In addition to Brown, The Electric State cast is a solid list of well known actors, including Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Anthony Mackie, Alan Tudyk, Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Hank Azaria and Woody Norman.

As the latest Netflix blockbuster, this may serve as a good placeholder for Stranger Things fans who are desperately awaiting the release of Stranger Things season 5.

The final season of the sci-fi series, Stranger Things season 5 is expected to be released in 2025, but there’s been no inkling of a release date just yet. Only Stranger Things season 2 didn’t premiere in the summer (it was released in October 2017), while all the others were summer tentpoles for Netflix (seasons 1 and 3 premiered in July, season 4 in late May). So if you’re making guesses, summer 2025 is (hopefully) the leading contender.

But back to The Electric State. You can see what critics are saying about The Electric State over on Rotten Tomatoes . The next barometer for success of the movie is how quickly and how long it last in Netflix’s Top 10 most watched movies lineup. It’ll look to knock off current popular movies on Netflix like Trap, Despicable Me 4, Sicario and Netflix’s original SpongeBob movie, Plankton The Movie.

Watch the trailer for The Electric State right here:

In order to watch The Electric State you must have a Netflix subscription.