Netflix and Nickelodeon join forces to combat Disney+

Are you a Cartoon Network kid, or a Nickelodeon kid? If you're a child of the 90's, you were likely asked this question more than once and, if you answered the latter, you're about to be very happy with Netflix's latest decision. A new multi-year partnership between Netflix and Nickelodeon means that we're about to get lots of new original animated feature films and television series on the world's favorite streaming service .

While Netflix has approximately 148 million more subscribers than Disney+ , Netflix isn't resting on its laurels. The move to work more closely with Nickelodeon both shows that Netflix is laser-focused on providing content for all ages, including additional content for children, and that the current Nickelodeon-branded shows have performed well since their launch earlier this year. Disney has huge plans for Disney+ , including plenty of original shows and movies for its new streaming service, so it makes sense for Netflix to double-down on its efforts to provide additional family-friendly content that Disney is guaranteed to continue delivering.

The Nickelodeon Animation Studio is home to the world-class artists and storytellers behind some of the most iconic characters and shows ever made, and our head of Animation, Ramsey Naito, has been building on that legacy over the past year by ramping up development and production exponentially.

This year, we saw Netflix and Nickelodeon launch Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling and Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus ; two animated specials that hinted at something more happening behind the scenes. These 90's throwbacks heralded the return of the golden age of children's animated programs, and Netflix is following those up with The Loud House movie in 2021 and a Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the near future. Netflix states that this agreement will include the Nickelodeon library of characters as well as all-new IP.

What else could we see? The wishlist is likely long, but it would be surprising if they didn't include additional returning characters and shows that people have loved for decades. For reference, Nickelodeon's catalog of most-loved shows and characters include SpongeBob SquarePants , Avatar: The Last Airbender , Rugrats , The Fairly OddParents , Aaahh!!! Real Monsters , and many, many more.

Aside from having approximately 148 million more subscribers than Disney+ currently has, Netflix is available in over 190 countries around the world. At this time of writing, Disney+ is only available in 3 countries, with 2 additional countries being added to the list in mid-November.